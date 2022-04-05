Are you struggling to find ways to keep small children entertained over the school holidays? Why not try Little Hands Learning?

Little Hands Learning is a monthly subscription box inspired by the magic of books and designed to allow you to help your children (aged 3-6) learn and develop a love of reading.

Every month, the box includes a colourful book, chosen by experienced teachers, and everything you need for fun, hands-on activities, all linked to the book. This makes it easy for parents and allows children to learn whilst bringing the book to life.

The play-based activities are designed by teachers, with over 20 years’ experience, to focus on key areas of the National Curriculum.

Little Hands Learning was created by Alex Hasell and Isabell Fisher. Alex was a teacher and Head of Reading at an inner-London Primary school, where the majority of children had English as an additional language. Isabell started her career as a teacher in a school for children with severe, profound, multiple and additional needs. Isabell then went on to become the Head of Autism for a London Borough.

“We understand as mums how hard (and exhausting!) it is to come up with activities on your own, purchase the items needed, be creative and then tidy it all away again! Which is why we created Little Hands Learning. Our monthly subscription boxes are designed to do all the hard work for you.” says Alex Hasell.

“Each box has the exact items needed to create four activities, plus the accompanying book to enjoy together. By using the month’s chosen book as an anchor for the multi-sensory activities in the box, it allows the children to relate and make connections, therefore helping them to learn quickly and retain the information. Plus, you end up with a library of beautiful books expertly chosen by teachers specifically for their educational benefits.” explains Isabell Fisher.

Each month the box includes a variety of different types of activities including small world play, sensory, arts and crafts, STEM, baking and gardening. The hands-on activities are designed to make learning fun and memorable. Questions are included to promote deeper thinking and understanding.

Studies show that reading makes a big difference to children’s educational performance as it develops language and listening skills, stimulates imagination, expands their understanding of the world and encourages a healthy mind.

“The majority of learners are Kinaesthetic or Active learners, which is why we build our activities around learning through play. Active Learning is also proven to help the child retain the information by at least 40% versus worksheet-based activities.” says Alex.

“We ensure all of our activities are multi-sensory and can be adapted for all ages and levels of development. We also have a huge database of other active learning activities you can do with your child on our website using the resources that come in the box.” adds Isabell.

For more information see: https://www.littlehandslearning.co.uk/