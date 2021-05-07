In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, a Teesside workforce wellbeing company has secured funding to help more businesses take care of their staff.

Key Wellbeing, which is based in Middlesbrough, was set up 14 months ago by Marie Ranson and Melissa Armstrong to help employers look after their employees’ physical and emotional wellbeing.

The firm has recently secured funding worth £9,900 from a Tees Valley growth fund to finance marketing support to raise awareness of the work it does.

Melissa added: “Having a marketing consultant on board will help us to reach more local companies that are looking to really support their staff.

“The funding will also enable us to take on at least one additional staff member in the next six months, with more planned as the business continues to grow.

“Having a larger team will allow us to support more businesses with dedicated account management and in-house business development expertise.”

Marie added: “As businesses across the Tees Valley recover from the pandemic, now more than ever it is important that we focus on our people.

“Our main goal is to support companies in the North East through our range of online courses and, when restrictions allow, in-person workshops and training sessions.”

With figures showing that, since the first lockdown in March 2020, more than half of UK workers have experienced burnout, Marie and Melissa believe that more employers must start to take workplace wellbeing seriously.

Key Wellbeing was supported in accessing the funding by Middlesbrough-based business support consultancy Nudl.

CEO and Chief Nudl Shak Asghar said: “We know that accessing funding can be daunting, so we’re here to make the process as simple as possible, allowing innovative firms such as Key Wellbeing to get the cash they need to keep growing.”

Marie added: “Applying for funding can be complicated and the Nudl team made it so simple; in fact, we are now working with them again to secure funding for our own clients, so that they can part fund their staff wellbeing support in 2021.”

For more information about Nudl, visit www.nudl.co.uk/

For more information about Key Wellbeing and its range of services, visit www.keywellbeing.co.uk/home