ALISO VIEJO, Calif. – June 30, 2020 – Beginning today, pre-orders for FUSER™, the next evolution in interactive music gaming, are now available at select retailers worldwide. Pre-orders will include three bonus DLC songs: Dua Lipa “New Rules,” Khalid “Young Dumb & Broke,” and The Killers “Mr. Brightside.” A digital-only VIP Edition will also launch alongside the standard edition of FUSER this fall, which includes entitlements to the first 25 DLC songs, the Shatterfall Stage Video Pack containing three video wall motifs for your performances, as well as three apparel items for your DJ avatar: the FUSER Fest outfit, the Remix Runner outfit, and the exclusive Gilded Rabbit Helmet. For a list of participating retailers, please visit FUSER.com.

FUSER is the ultimate celebration of music festival culture, putting players on stage at the world’s largest digital music festival and allowing them to create their own custom music mixes from the component parts of over 100+ songs, no peripheral required. Developed by Harmonix Music Systems, the creators of Rock Band™, and Dance Central™; and published by NCSOFT, FUSER will empower players to live out their DJ fantasies from their own home on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC.

So far, 34 of the game’s 100+ song soundtrack has been announced:

50 Cent “In Da Club”

Armin van Buuren “Blah Blah Blah”

Billie Eilish “bad guy”

Blue Öyster Cult “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper”

Brad Paisley “Mud On The Tires”

Cardi B “Bodak Yellow”

Carly Rae Jepsen “Call Me Maybe”

The Chainsmokers ft. Daya “Don’t Let Me Down”

The Clash “Rock the Casbah”

Coldplay “Clocks”

DMX “X Gon’ Give It to Ya”

Dua Lipa “Don’t Start Now”

Fatboy Slim “The Rockafeller Skank”

Grand Master Melle Mel “The Message (2012)”

Imagine Dragons “Thunder”

J. Balvin & Willy William “Mi Gente”

Jonas Brothers “Sucker”

Lady Gaga “Born This Way”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Lizzo “Good As Hell”

LMFAO ft. Lauren Bennett & GoonRock “Party Rock Anthem”

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis ft. Wanz “Thrift Shop”

Meghan Trainor “Me Too”

Migos “Stir Fry”

Nelly “Hot In Herre”

Panic! At The Disco “High Hopes”

Pitbull ft. Ne-Yo, Afrojack & Nayer “Give Me Everything”

Post Malone “Better Now”

Sia ft. Sean Paul “Cheap Thrills”

Smash Mouth “All Star”

Twenty One Pilots “Stressed Out”

Warren G & Nate Dogg “Regulate”

Whitney Houston “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)”

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey “The Middle”

