If you are looking for personal development and discovery then Dr Kaltume Akubo has released a new book with a different angle to the usual self help book. The collection of 50 inspirational poems, focuses on the meaning of perspective and how it influences our life. Georgia Marshall, influencer and discovery coach reviews the book here:

“As a coach myself who encourages personal development and discovery, I turned the pages of this book with interest wondering how poetry could possibly be a fuel that encourages us all to keep moving.

“Dr Kaltume claims that ‘whatever activity you engage in is directly influenced by your mindset, which is based on the kind of words you allow through the door to your mind’. I therefore decided to explore this poetry with an open mind.

“The first three poems drew me in quickly and deeply. Celebratory, loving, warm and mind opening to possibility of what we should appreciate. My favourite poem, which is a great tip to self-development which embraces self-acceptance is A Love Letter To Self. If you read no other poetry in your life, this is one not to miss.

“The tone, the rhythm and the colourful descriptions that run through these works do make you open your mind widely, to possibility and to a better life. Talking about processes, purpose and aspirations, tied in with the reality of family, relationships and battles, it is rollercoaster of emotions.

“Peppered with striking imagery, if you do read the collection, which I recommend, take a second to appreciate each carefully chosen picture. They also speak volumes.

“The poem that had the deepest impact on my psyche was ‘It Is Okay To’. This truly is fuel for the soul and a green light to embrace and be yourself – a huge part of development.

“Well done Dr Kaltume. A triumph in a new kind of self-help tome, which can be quickly dipped into time and time again for a quick boost. I shall have no hesitation in recommending this book.”

KALTUME AKUBO, preferably called Peace, is an author of several international peer-reviewed journals and books. She is a writer and poet who authored ‘Perspective, Angels in Classrooms, Growth Through Life’s Journey, No Time for Later and the Goal Setter Workbook’ for young adults and professionals.

She is also a STEM ambassador, a sustainable and renewable green energy S.M.E., a data analyst, a project management professional, and a business analyst. The founder of Gift for Love Charity Foundation, an N.G.O. committed to empowering the less privileged in the society, especially orphans, women, youths and positively impacting humanity.

She has a bachelor’s degree in Petroleum Engineering from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Nigeria; a master’s degree in Petroleum Engineering from Heriot-Watt University, Scotland, UK; and a PhD in Chemical and Process Engineering from the University of Leeds, UK.

She is a recipient of several awards, including the 2010 President’s NYSC Honours Award in Nigeria, and the Best State Youth Corp member Award, Bayelsa State, Nigeria. She is married and blessed with children.

Persective is available on Amazon – you can visit www.giftforlovecharityfoundation.org for more on the N.G.O.