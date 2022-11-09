As Torchlight: Infinite enters open beta, the king of ARPGs reveals his undimmed passion for the genre

David Brevik — creator of Diablo — recently joined the Torchlight: Infinite team as consulting producer. Today we are delighted to share an interview with the ARPG pioneer himself, in which he shares his favourite aspects of Torchlight: Infinite, his endless enthusiasm for the genre, and also divulges his take on what makes a standout ARPG.

From the excitement of looting and fast-paced combat, to the meticulous nature of creating powerful builds from branching skill trees, ARPGs like Torchlight: Infinite are truly special; and David is helping guide the team at XD Games on their crusade to turn the reimagined classic into a true loot-based APRG.

“The most exciting part is not knowing what you’ll find next.” – David Brevik

In case you missed the news, on October 12, Torchlight: Infinite launched into Open Beta. Why not celebrate the occasion and join David Brevik and his beloved cat Diablo, as they sit down to discuss what makes ARPGs like Torchlight: Infinite shine. Hear firsthand from the expert about how certain aspects of the game truly embody the essence of the ARPG genre in the video below.

Developed as a true loot-based ARPG, Torchlight: Infinite encapsulates everything fans love about the genre. Dungeons teeming with treasures are waiting to be plundered, and players can do so while indulging in deep skill systems, and bountiful builds for an array of heroes. Join in on the ARPG action today!

Download and play now from the official website, or Steam on PC. Android users can find Torchlight: Infinite on TapTap and Google Play, and iOS users via the App Store. The open beta test will continue to run until the game fully launches with all player progress carrying over.

