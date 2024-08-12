Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust achieves prestigious shortlist for 2024 Health Service Journal Awards

Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust has been shortlisted for the Trust of the Year award at the upcoming Health Service Journal (HSJ) Awards. This esteemed recognition is a testament to the organisation’s exceptional contribution to healthcare and marks a significant milestone for Gateshead Health.

There are only nine contenders for Trust of the Year; Gateshead Health’s inclusion in this select group underscores its commitment to innovation and delivering high-quality care within the UK’s healthcare landscape. The HSJ Awards received an impressive 1350+ entries this year, with only 234 projects and individuals making it to the final shortlist across all categories.

Following rigorous judging, Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust has been chosen as a standout nominee for Trust of the Year. This remarkable achievement reflects the organisation’s dedication to excellence and positive impact on the healthcare community.

https://www.gatesheadhealth.nhs.uk/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/Clinically-Led-Curve-3-Amended-FINAL-2-1024×739.png

The official awards ceremony, when the winners will be announced, is scheduled for 21 November 2024. Gateshead Health looks forward to the opportunity to participate in this prestigious event and is honoured to be recognised for its outstanding contributions to the healthcare sector.

Trudie Davies, Group Chief Executive at Gateshead Health, said:

“We are absolutely thrilled to be named as a finalist for the prestigious Trust of the Year award at the HSJ Awards 2024. This recognition is a testament to the incredible dedication and hard work of our Trust, especially in a year with such fierce competition, as evidenced by the unprecedented number of entries from equally deserving Trusts and individuals. Regardless of the final outcome, just being shortlisted makes us feel like champions. We are incredibly proud to have the chance to not only celebrate our success but also to share our knowledge and experiences with colleagues from all corners of the industry.”

HSJ editor Alastair McLellan, adds:

“It always gives me great pleasure to congratulate our finalists at this stage of the judging process and this year is no exception as we acknowledge Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust for being shortlisted in the category of Trust of the Year. However, it’s always important to remember that the HSJ Awards are not just a celebration of success stories but also a platform to shape the future of the NHS. We can’t wait to welcome our finalists to the awards ceremony in November and to recognise and applaud such impressive achievements across the sector. Huge thanks also go to our headline partner, Vodafone Business, who share our mission of driving the standard of healthcare excellence and creating better patient experiences.”

The winners will be announced during the awards ceremony at Evolution London on 21 November 2024.

The awards ceremony will embody the core values of the HSJ Awards and show heartfelt appreciation for the healthcare sector.

The distinguished judging panel, comprising prominent figures from the healthcare community, has carefully evaluated the nominees to recognise exceptional contributions.

Stay tuned for the announcement of the winners and join us in celebrating the outstanding achievements in healthcare. For more information and to view the list of nominees and partners, visit https://awards.hsj.co.uk/