JBR Capital looks back at Geneva Motor Show icons and 10 stand-out models that have appreciated in value

1949 Porsche 356/2 increases in value by 26,566 per cent

Despite the cancellation of what would have been the 90th edition of the Geneva Motor Show, JBR Capital – a direct lender specialising in prestige vehicle finance – is celebrating some of the all-time best investments that have emerged from the floodlit stands over the years, with the 1949 Porsche 356/2 proving to be one of the greatest stars of the show, increasing in value by 26,566 per cent since launch.

Hand-built in an old Austrian sawmill, the 356 was the very first car to bear the Porsche name and priced £3,000 when new. Within two years of its debut at Geneva the 356 would be lining up at Le Mans, and now over 70 years later these early cars are highly prized among serious Porsche collectors, worth from £800,000.

Delving into the Geneva Motor Show’s rich history of iconic supercars, blue-chip investments and hitherto unseen designs that ultimately changed the motoring landscape, JBR Capital has identified 10 stand-out models that have appreciated in value:

Geneva debut Car Price at launch Value now* Value change 1949 Porsche 356/2 £3,000 From £800,000 +26,566% 1966 Lamborghini Miura P400 £15,000 From £1m +6,566% 1970 Range Rover £1,528 £80,000 (restored) +5,135% 1972 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS £11,000 From £250,000 +2,172% 1989 Alfa Romeo SZ £35,000 From £70,000 +100% 1995 Ferrari F50 £350,000 £1.5m +328% 2003 Porsche Carrera GT £330,000 From £650,000 +96% 2004 Maserati MC12 £500,000 From £2m +300% 2009 Aston Martin One-77 £1.2m £1.5m +25% 2015 Ford GT £450,000 £800,000 +77%

Darren Selig, Executive Chairman at JBR Capital, said, “We have really enjoyed looking back at all the incredible cars that have debuted at Geneva since the show began. With so many milestone launches, from the world’s most prestigious car manufacturers, it’s been hard to cherry pick and showcase just a handful of the best investments. The Geneva Motor Show has always been one of the greatest automotive institutions, and it is a shame that circumstances have meant the cancellation of this year’s event.”

