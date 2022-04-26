People in Newcastle have been exposed for their voyeuristic habits, as more than half of people (60 per cent) admit to looking into neighbours’ homes from outside, new research reveals.

The survey, by Shuttercraft who provide made-to-measure window coverings, looked into the nation’s curiosity and willingness to overstep boundaries, and also found neighbours being home was not a barrier, with one in five (22 per cent) of those surveyed in Newcastle admitting they’ve been caught while prying.

Of those caught in the act, 28 per cent invented an excuse for looking and, in typical British manner, one in six would apologise (15 per cent), but more than one in 10 (11 per cent) would simply ignore the neighbour until they think they’ve forgotten about it.

The survey of 1,500 people revealed the living room as the space most looked into, followed by the kitchen, dining room and bedroom. Whether in the bedroom or not, a shocking 15 per cent have witnessed nudity or sex, including a naked Twister game, an affair, and some reports of people cooking or watching the news in the nude.

Other unusual scenes seen from outside include someone eating toast off the floor, kissing the TV and having a Christmas tree up well outside of the festive season.

Pets have also had their privacy violated, with reports of cats mating, dogs and cats dressed up, a dog glimpsed while having puppies and a lizard taking a stroll across the windowsill.

Regular arguments between couples and families also made the list at the most spotted activities through the window, as well as criminal activity such as regular cannabis smoking, burglaries and throwing of rubbish over the fence in some cases.

Northampton is the place with most voyeurs – where 92 per cent admit to peeping into neighbours’ homes – followed by Southampton (75 per cent) and Leicester (74 per cent), but just down the road only 40 per cent of people in Derby have the naughty habit.

While both genders admit to being extra nosey and looking in from the street, women in Newcastle are better at doing so unnoticed – only 18 per cent have been caught, while for men it’s over a quarter (26 per cent).

When asked what they would do if someone was looking into their home, 70 per cent would do something about it, like stand in front of the window or confront the person, while 30 per cent would just ignore them. Not only are many of us indifferent, but one in five admit to leaving the windows uncovered on purpose – hoping to cause their neighbours home envy.

As we’ve spent the better part of the last two years at home, nearly all Brits now see the increased value in home privacy, with an astonishing 98 per cent listing it important.

Nearly a quarter (23 per cent) of us report getting angry and 15 per cent feeling violated when they spot someone looking in the window.

Tony Reid, Head of Marketing for Shuttercraft, comments: “The stats speak for themselves – we can all be a little too curious sometimes and while many don’t mind sharing their lives with the world occasionally, home privacy is more important than ever.

“With the spike in DIY activity we’ve seen over the last two years, it’s no surprise some people would leave their shutters open on purpose, to show off their home upgrades. However, it’s important to have a sense of boundary – so people can open their homes to the world if they want to, but also be able to shutter them in order to keep private moments private.”

