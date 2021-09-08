Starting Your Golf Journey Off In The Right Direction

So you enjoy golfing and the time has come to get the kids involved. There are a lot of things to take into consideration when buying new golf clubs, especially for children.

With everything from the shape to the size of the golf club changing, we are here to help you make the right decisions when buying for your kids.

Getting The Right Equipment

The first thing you want to do when getting your kids into golfing is sourcing the right equipment. It is always a good rule of thumb to try before you buy. Remember, there’s no such thing as one-size-fits-all in adult golfing and this extends to children’s golfing too.

A good place to get started is indoor practice ranges. These golf courses are designed to help you test out clubs and their capabilities. It can also provide a safe and supporting environment to introduce the sport to your little ones.

To begin with, we recommend that you buy a half set. Full sets usually contain a driver and three irons; clubs that are missing from half sets. The reason for this is that many beginners tend to have trouble using these specific clubs. This can get in the way of learning correct technique.

And make sure you are getting the right graphite shafts. When getting a new club, making sure the grip matches the person’s swing is important, particularly for introducing the sport to beginners. Neutral grips tend to be a good go-to for new golfers.

This isn’t as important for kids’ golf clubs but is certainly worth consideration to make sure they have a comfortable club.

Understanding The Fundamentals

One of the most important things you will need to know when teaching your kids to golf is knowing how to express the fundamentals to them. So much happens when setting up before even swinging the club!

Things like teaching a proper stance when your kids are young can go a long way if they pursue the sport further when older. Remember the fundamentals of a solid stance; feet and shoulders being far apart, knees slightly bent, and a proper grip on the club itself.

By doing this it will help to give your kids good posture which can help improve their golf game and can get them into a good habit for avoiding back injuries when older.

To help you understand the fundamentals and get good posture, investing in high-quality, informative lessons for your kids may be an option to consider. By doing this you will give them the advantage of avoiding the development of bad habits.

In Summary

By following these tips, you will help your kids improve their golfing skill a lot faster. And if you need any help finding a place for good value, and will help kickstart your kids’ golfing career, we recommend GolPhin.

GolPhin has helped a whole host of families get their golf journey off on the right foot with exceptional equipment and tutoring resources.

Have fun golfing!