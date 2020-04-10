Get Licensed has launched a new initiative connecting security-vetted volunteers in the North East with those needing help during the current coronavirus lockdown.

The company is appealing to those already verified by the Security Industry Authority (SIA) to sign up to Get Help and begin making a real difference in their local communities.

Those requesting help include the elderly, vulnerable or those designated ‘at risk’ who are unable to leave their homes and are dependent on the kindness of others.

Get Help also provides the reassurance that those volunteers responding have undergone stringent criminal and identity checks as part of the requirements of the SIA, which regulates the UK’s private security industry.

Those holding SIA licences include security guards and door staff, who have also undergone a nationally recognised training programme carried out by fully qualified experts.

Once a help request is received, Get Help will send a text notification to a volunteer in the locality who, if they can respond, will contact the person directly.

Requests for help could range from a simple supportive chat over the telephone, to collecting a prescription or going food shopping.

Anthony Milner of Get Licensed, the UK’s number one course finder for licence linked courses, said: “We wanted to use our expertise within the security industry to make a difference to those people who find themselves in need of help during this extended period of self-isolation.

“Get Help is simply using the SIA licence as a way of ensuring those who volunteer are trustworthy and responsible professionals who have already undergone a vetting process – which provides an added reassurance for users.

“I’d appeal to any SIA licence holders in the North East to sign up to help those who are unable to help themselves or are struggling to cope in this current crisis.

“We have already seen a huge generosity of spirit and hope this initiative will allow people to continue self-isolating and therefore remain safe. Even a small gesture could prove a life saver.”

Anyone with symptoms associated with coronavirus, such as a high temperature and new continuous cough, is asked not to volunteer. Get Help has also produced a safety guide for volunteers.

For further information or to sign up visit: https://get-licensed.co.uk/gethelp/