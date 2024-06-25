Getting Involved with Grassroots Motorsport in North East England

Motorsport enthusiasts in North East England have a vibrant scene to dive into, filled with opportunities for both new and seasoned participants. Whether you have dreams of becoming the next rally champion or simply want to enjoy some weekend track days, getting involved with grassroots motorsport can be an incredibly rewarding experience. Here’s how to get started:

Research Local Motorsport Clubs and Organizations

The first step in immersing yourself in the local motorsport community is to find clubs and organizations that can help guide your journey. The North East boasts several key players in the grassroots motorsport scene:

Darlington and District Motor Club: Known for organizing events at Croft Circuit, this club is a hub for local motorsport enthusiasts. North of England Rally Championship: A great place for rally fans, offering various events throughout the year. Croft Circuit Club: Based at the famous Croft Circuit, this club provides numerous opportunities for track days and competitive events.

National bodies like Motorsport UK also oversee many regional activities and can provide valuable information about clubs and events in your area.

Attend Events and Meet People

Once you’ve identified the clubs and organizations, the next step is to attend local events. Tracks like Croft Circuit and Teesside Autodrome host various grassroots events, including track days, club races, and open days. Attending these events allows you to meet other enthusiasts, see the action up close, and learn more about how you can participate.

Motorsport shows and exhibitions, such as Autosport International or local car shows, are also excellent for networking and gathering information about the local scene.

Join a Club

Joining a local motorsport club is an excellent way to get more involved. Membership usually comes with several benefits, including access to exclusive events, training sessions, and a community of like-minded individuals who share your passion.

Volunteering is another great way to get your foot in the door. Many clubs need help with event organization, marshalling, and other roles. Volunteering not only provides valuable experience but also helps you build connections within the community.

Get Licensed

If you’re serious about competing, obtaining a racing license from Motorsport UK is a must. They offer different levels of licenses depending on the type of motorsport you wish to pursue. This usually involves attending training sessions and passing the necessary exams. Many local clubs offer guidance and support for new racers going through this process.

Participate in Events

Start gaining practical experience by participating in track days. These events provide a controlled environment where you can practice your driving skills. Some venues even offer hire cars if you don’t have your own race-prepared vehicle.

Autocross and rallycross events are particularly accessible forms of motorsport that don’t require heavily modified cars. These events are held regularly and can be an excellent starting point for newcomers.

Network and Learn

Building a network and continuously learning are crucial for success in motorsport. Join online forums and social media groups dedicated to grassroots motorsport. These platforms are valuable for getting advice, finding events, and connecting with other enthusiasts.

Consider attending workshops and courses on car maintenance, driving skills, and racecraft. These are often organized by clubs and motorsport organizations and can provide you with the technical knowledge needed to excel.

Start Small and Build Up

Begin with smaller, local events to gain experience and confidence. This will help you build your skills and knowledge before moving on to larger, more competitive events. As you gain experience, you can gradually take on more challenging competitions and different types of motorsport.

Budget and Planning

Motorsport can be an expensive hobby, so it’s essential to set a budget and plan your expenses carefully. Consider all costs, including entry fees, equipment, car maintenance, and travel. As you progress and gain recognition, you might be able to attract sponsors to help cover these costs.

Conclusion

Getting involved in grassroots motorsport in North East England is a journey filled with excitement, learning, and community. By following these steps—researching local clubs, attending events, joining a club, getting licensed, participating in events, networking, and careful budgeting—you can fully immerse yourself in the local motorsport scene. Whether you aim to compete or just enjoy the thrill of driving, the grassroots motorsport community in the North East is ready to welcome you.