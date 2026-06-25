Ghanaian students get in the football spirit away from home ahead of World Cup Match

It’s World Cup season and staff and students at the University of Sunderland are cheering on their football teams from across the world as they compete.

The University welcomes students from around the globe and some of them from Ghana are getting ready to cheer on their team for their match against England on Tuesday 23 June.

Samuel Antirakwa, who studies Adult Nursing at the University, is one of the students who will be supporting his team in Sunderland away from his home country.

Samuel said: “It is with so much joy to experience the World Cup outside my home country for the first time and much more among peers here at the University. This feeling is special and will stay with me during and after my studies – making it a memorable time here in Sunderland.

“Getting to meet new people from various backgrounds and countries has really given me an exposure to life that I am grateful for. Simply, it has been an amazing time in Sunderland.”

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has given students across the University the opportunity to come together through football while studying in the UK. Many have plans to watch the match together, including Samuel.

Samuel said: “The plan is to have a good number of students from both countries and others to watch the match together. It’s all about having a healthy competition as we play, getting to socialise and have fun at the end of the day, regardless of the final score.”

Whether supporting England or Ghana, staff, students and communities across the city will be tuning in for the match.

Sean Percival, Sport Performance and Activities Development Manager for Team Sunderland at the University, said: “It’s inspiring to see our Ghanaian students come together and bring such enthusiasm and pride to campus.

“Despite being away from home, they continue to celebrate their culture and support their national team, reflecting the unifying spirit of the World Cup.

“Team Sunderland offers a vast array of opportunities and activities throughout the year, and we are proud to have students from all over the world playing on our teams and representing the University. As a truly global institution and a welcoming city for studying and participating in sport, we wish all of our international student teams every success.”

Team Sunderland offers a wide range of sporting opportunities across the University. They look after over 30 clubs that compete both nationally and locally and oversee the management of community outreach, elite and performance sport, participation and many other projects.

For more information on Team Sunderland, click here.