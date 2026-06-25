Graduate Daniel joins his dad and brother at Northern Spire

WHEN Daniel Cook graduated from Durham University with a degree in finance and accountancy there was only ever going to be one wealth management company he was going to join – the family firm. Daniel, 21, has joined his dad David Cook, founder and Managing Partner of Northern Spire, and his elder brother Matthew, 28, at the company where he has started as a trainee financial adviser. Northern Spire is a Sunderland-based company, a Senior Partner Practice of St James’s Place Wealth Management, one of the largest financial institutions in the UK. Daniel explained: “I’ve been in and out of the office since I was 16 and have always been interested in the company and how we can help our clients. I’d always hoped I could join my dad and brother in the family company, and I’m delighted to be Northern Spire’s latest recruit. “I know I have a lot to learn about the business and our clients, and I’ll start my training as soon as possible – I hope to be a fully qualified financial adviser next year.” Dad David said: “We were impressed by Daniel’s determination to join Northern Spire, but we didn’t do him any favours. He went through a rigorous and robust interview process which I was not part of. He passed the interview with flying colours and then had to persuade me that him joining Northern Spire was the right thing to do. “Daniel did well at Durham University, he’s a bright, sharp lad who I know will do well at Northern Spire. We have a brilliant MD in Deborah Telfer and a top team of financial advisers, paraplanners and support staff and Daniel will fit in well and quickly. “Having Matthew and now Daniel with me at the company has given me a new lease of life. Their ambition to grow the company has been infectious and together we’re looking at ways of taking Northern Spire to the next level while at the same time giving our valued clients the best service we can. “There’s a new dynamic with Daniel and Matthew here. Daniel will focus on the more technical aspects of wealth management, while Matthew will continue to drive the development of the business, focusing on growth, finding new clients and ensuring our current clients get the service they deserve.” Matthew, who as well as being a financial adviser at Northern Spire, is Managing Director at business network The Mussel Club, added: “We’re excited about Daniel joining the company – we’re best friends as well as brothers, and we complement each other in terms of skill sets. “He knows a lot about the business already and I’m sure will breeze through his exams to qualify quickly as a financial adviser and then go on to the prestigious St James’s Place Financial Adviser Academy.” Outside of work, Daniel enjoys a daily visit to the gym and playing football. For more on Northern Spire, go to https://partnership.sjp.co.uk/northernspire