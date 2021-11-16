WL Distillery have been knitting up quite a ginpire over the year with their award-winning range, and now their signature bottles will be taking on a festive twist this season to support Sunderland based charity, Grace House.

The inspiration for WL Distillery comes from the founder and Managing Director, Scott Wilson-Laing spending his summers in his grandad’s garden, and now Scott has called in extra support this season from his Nana to support a charity very close to his heart.

Nana Veronica has been working behind the scenes at the distillery to knit festive hat toppers for the 1stEdition Gin and Wilson’s Gin Club ‘Watermelon and Liquorice’, each bottle sold will see a donation go the Grace House Christmas Appeal to support families this season.

Scott Wilson-Laing, Founder and Managing Director at WL Distillery said:

“The countdown to Christmas is on and along with the return of our popular festive flavour packs, we thought we’d give our signature bottles a festive makeover too, whilst supporting Grace House, a charity that we’ve worked with closely over the years.

Family is very important to the ethos of WL Distillery, and it’s been great to get my Nana involved, she’s loved getting behind the campaign, and there’ll be a tasty gin in store at the end when she’s met her knitting target!”

Grace House enriches the lives of disabled children, young people and their families across our region. They do this by offering a wide range of support services including Short Breaks, counselling for the whole family, support prior to and post diagnosis, holistic therapy training for parents and family carers and activities for families during school holidays.

Laura Jane Forbes, Corporate Fundraiser, Grace House North East said:

“We have been working with Scott at WL Distillery for over 2 years now and it is a fantastic partnership. Scott is incredibly generous in giving back to his local community and always comes up with new ways to support Grace House.

We are delighted he chose Grace House for the donation from the Christmas bottles as this will make a big difference to the children and families we support. Christmas is a very special time at Grace House and the more we raise the more magical we can make Christmas for everyone.”

Grace House have a number of campaigns running over the festive period, including the Toy Appeal and Christmas Jumper Day, all events are listed on their website www.gracehouse.co.uk/events

Durham based WL Distillery continue to make a splash in the gin market after winning a trio of industry awards within a three-month period. Hot on the heels of the announcement that the distillery had won Silver at the prestigious 2021 London Spirits Competition, the distillery was also awarded Gold at The Gin Masters, alongside Design Bronze at The World Gin Awards.

The award-winning 1st Edition Gin has been complemented over the months by limited edition festive and Valentine ranges alongside the refreshing sensation, Wilson’s Gin Club ‘Watermelon and Liquorice’ which is proving to be just the tonic to tantalise the tastebuds of the growing loyal customer base

Back by popular demand and now available online and at the retail shop at The STACK Newcastle, the festive packs embody the key festive notes of the season. The fabulously festive pairing Christmas Citrus, with its zingy and zesty clementine notes, and Festive Flavour with its warming baked apple and cinnamon taste explosion are available in a uniquely bottled (tree and star) seasonal gift pack of two 40ml bottles, priced at £13.99.

With ingredients taking centre stage, WL Distillery take great interest in nature and the beauty that it represents. Each bottle is infused with nature using handpicked, measured botanicals and natural mineral spring water to ensure the freshest, most authentic taste. The distillery is committed to combining their passion for gin with capturing the charm and nature of the region. Crafted in the North East, from start to finish the gins are expertly monitored and created, by hand in the distillery.

With listings in Vogue and GQ magazine, the explosion of flavours from the award-winning distillery continues to be a hit with gin enthusiasts.