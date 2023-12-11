Give your loved one fine art for Christmas – that’s fun, useable and sensibly-priced

Wondering what to get that special someone for Christmas? Want to get them something different, aesthetically pleasing but still affordable? Driftwood Designs has the gift you’re looking for.

Driftwood Designs beautifully incorporates the work of Welsh artist and illustrator Lizzie Spikes. Her passion is creating colourful illustrations that can be translated to homewares, cards, prints and so much more. This means her art can be incorporated into people’s everyday lives in the form of practical objects such as oven gloves, lamp shades, coasters, aprons and even clocks.

Lizzie and her business partner Becky Barratt are both native to Wales and their love of home and the Welsh coastline and countryside is evident in many of the designs. Driftwood Designs has grown from a home-based business to three shops across Wales, that are as popular with locals as they are with tourists. Driftwood Designs also has an online shop, which is packed to the rafters with gift ideas. In case you are wondering where to begin, here are a few stars of the show to get you started:

MUSHROOMS TIN SIGN

You can purchase Lizzie’s art on various materials from posters to framed prints, canvas to – this little gem – the tin sign. Reminiscent of days long gone, tin signs are trending again and every home should have one. The mushrooms tin sign from Driftwood Designs has illustrations of 27 different types of mushroom, toadstool and fungi with an identification list at the bottom. Perfect for your loved one’s kitchen wall if they like to cook, or even forage for, mushrooms. And if fauna is more their bag than flora, the sheep tin sign is another similarly fun design.

Measures 203 x 151mm

RRP: £10.00

Website: https://driftwooddesigns.co.uk/shop/products/mushrooms-small-tin-sign/

WOODLAND OVEN GLOVES

The Driftwood range of oven gloves features some quirky designs, including illustrations of well-known Welsh seaside towns and beautiful countryside designs. For something really special and unique, the Woodland Oven Gloves are a great gift for your favourite cook. The vibrant colours and gorgeous design are bound to be a conversation starter for any nature lover.

RRP: £25.00

Website: https://driftwooddesigns.co.uk/shop/products/woodland-oven-gloves/

DAFFODIL BAG

Think Wales, think daffodils and this beautiful design will appeal to lovers of that beautiful country and those who are still to visit. With the vibrant flowers catching the eye in the foreground and the rolling hills in the background, this idyllic rural scene will look great over the shoulder of your friend or relative as they go about their day-to-day lives. These are part of a matching range, including tea-towels, mugs, aprons and even a lampshade, meaning you can help them build their collection at each special occasion.

RRP: £15.00

Website: https://driftwooddesigns.co.uk/product-category/all-homewares/bags-all-homewares/

SUNSET AND STARLINGS LAMPSHADE

For a more extravagant gift, the Driftwoods Design lightshades offer another unique treat that would look fabulous in any room and definitely stand out from the crowd. In particular, Lizzie’s lovely Sunset and Starlings design has been printed onto fabric, so the lampshade can be hand-finished to order in the Driftwood Designs workshop. The vibrant autumnal colours are eye catching and soothing and your favourite home-body will love it!

RRP: £62.00

Website: https://driftwooddesigns.co.uk/shop/products/sunset-and-starlings-lampshade/

CARDS AND STOCKING FILLERS

With such fabulous designs at accessible prices, you may want to stock up on the some of the gorgeous Christmas cards available too. With illustrations ranging from traditional Welsh, idyllic snowscapes, cutesy villages, seasonal seafronts and good old fashioned traditional Christmas scenes, your recipient will put your card in pride of place, knowing it’s a cut above the rest. And with Driftwood Designs being so sensibly priced means you can stock up on some fabulous stocking fillers or even your secret Santa surprise. For under £5 you can get magnets, badges, notebooks, coasters, car stickers, badges and keyrings. And while they are low on price they are high on style, showcasing Lizzie’s signature panache.

ABOUT DRIFTWOOD DESIGNS

https://driftwooddesigns.co.uk/

https://www.facebook.com/lizziespikesdriftwood

https://www.instagram.com/drifteddesigns/