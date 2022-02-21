Besides a place to rest, your home is also where you spend most of your time, especially if you’re a homebody. Instead of coming home to a messy space, isn’t it better to relax in a beautiful and clean abode? It’s hard to keep things neat when you primarily work weekdays and devote weekends to rest. However, a streamlined interior design that works for you and organized spaces that center on ergonomic styles will make cleaning easy and upgrade your home’s appearance.

Interior design doesn’t merely exist to elevate your home; they are also there to better your living situation. When you have interiors that cater to your everyday needs, you don’t have to worry about chores when you clock out of work and immediately go on rest mode without accomplishing heavy cleaning tasks. To make home living more heavenly, here are interior designs you might want to cop.

Let Nature In

The best thing to do after a long office day is unwinding in the comfort of your home. With your bed, plush pillows, and comfy couch, you have all you need to indulge your body after sitting upright for several hours. Aside from comforting home furniture, other things can help you de-stress. For instance, plants offer stress-relieving powers. With cleaning your indoor air for free to boot, you also get to ease stress, giving you the boost you need to withstand another taxing workday.

Having potted plants around your home, in your bedroom, living area, and balcony not only provides stress-reducing qualities but also adds vitality to your personal space. You can even opt for edible ones, like spices, so that you can have a free supply to flavor your meals.

Maximize Space With Low Furniture

When you think of familiar Japanese-style homes, the most noticeable feature is low-lying furniture. Wide-open spaces are also some of their most prominent qualities. Combining low furniture with openness gives you a neat and vast space. If you have been eyeing a condo for sale listing on a housing website but have your hesitations given the limited space that comes with condo living, you can go ahead with your plans by choosing low furniture.

By opting to set your mattress down and forego the bed frame or using a tatami chair for your low desk table and a tatami sofa in your living room, you get to take advantage of your overhead space and leave it open or use it for additional storage.

Ditch the Dividers

Space is a typical problem for premium spaces, and to combat this, most resort to minimalism or expanding their homes. It’s impossible to commit to home renovations when you live in a row house or a condo unless you’re willing to purchase the unit next door. If you’re living solo, you can first try other methods to expand space virtually.

For example, letting go of furniture that you can do without is a great start. Using mirrors and carpets for definition will also make your place look bigger than it is in reality. The bottom line is you can choose to keep the open studio design of your abode by deciding not to install dividers. The different parts of your home are also more accessible without walls and doors to separate rooms.

Go for Customized

For small residences, the usual-sized furniture does nothing but eat up space. As much as possible, it’s best to maintain the open look of your home to give you the breathing space you need, especially after keeping yourself bogged down to a desk in a little office cubicle the whole day. Sceneries contribute to helping usher yourself into a relaxing mode.

If all that will greet you once you reach home is clutter, then you’d only continue the stress you felt during your shift. When you have furniture customized for your home, mainly to fit tiny spaces, you get storage for every valuable to have. A shoe cabinet that doubles as a seat will let you keep your footwear in pristine condition and allow you to offer comfy seating for when you have guests over.

Cozy with Drapes

Traditional office spaces often have harsh lighting and walls covered in crude shades. Although these design choices are in place to help bolster productivity, they can also make work more stressful and strip you of creativity. You can soothe your tired eyes and mind using calming designs as a visual balm.

Lighting scented candles and playing relaxing music are excellent methods to help you fully enjoy your after-work hours at home. Switching your boring curtains to airy, cool-toned ones will also add more to the cozy effect of your whole house, letting you relax at the sight of your windows.

If you want to, you can make your home a place devoted to rest and not just a station for you to change clothes and get some sleep.