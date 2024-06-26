Glastonbury Festival 2024: An Exciting Lineup and Historic Firsts

As summer approaches, the anticipation for Glastonbury Festival 2024 continues to build, with tickets sold out and an impressive lineup ready to take the stage. This year’s festival, set to take place from June 26 to June 30 at Worthy Farm in Somerset, promises a blend of musical legends and emerging artists, with several exciting headliners and a historic first for the festival’s lineup.

Headliners and Major Acts

The festival’s headlining acts span across various genres, ensuring that there’s something for everyone.

Friday Night:

Dua Lipa will make her debut on the Pyramid Stage. The British-Albanian pop star has captivated audiences worldwide with hits like “Levitating” and “Don’t Start Now.” Joining her on Friday night are LCD Soundsystem and PJ Harvey, both returning Glastonbury veterans​ ( Glastonbury Fest ) ( The Independent )

Saturday Night:

Coldplay is set to headline, marking their fifth appearance at Glastonbury. Their performance is part of their record-breaking European tour. Little Simz, known for her innovative approach to hip-hop and her critically acclaimed album “Sometimes I Might Be Introvert,” will perform immediately before Coldplay​ ( Glastonbury Fest )

Sunday Night:

SZA, the multiple Grammy and Brit Award-winning artist, will close the festival. Her debut on the Pyramid Stage follows performances by Burna Boy and Janelle Monáe. The Sunday teatime legend slot will feature Shania Twain, promising one of the most popular sets of the weekend​ ( Glastonbury Fest ) ( ITVX )

Additional Performers

The lineup is rich with diverse talents, including:

Cyndi Lauper , Avril Lavigne , Camila Cabello , and The National .

, , , and . Electronic and dance music fans can enjoy sets from Justice , Disclosure , and Jamie xx .

, , and . Indie and alternative rock enthusiasts have performances by Fontaines D.C., King Krule, and Arctic Monkeys to look forward to​ ( Glasto Fest Feed )

Historic Lineup and Rumors

This year, Glastonbury Festival makes history with women leading the lineup for the first time, addressing past criticisms about gender diversity among headliners. Notably, rumors have circulated about potential surprise acts. Discussions with Madonna reportedly fell through due to logistical issues, while Bruce Springsteen and Cher remain possible contenders for unannounced performances​ (The Independent)​​ (ITVX)​.

Planning and Broadcast

The festival has released detailed stage splits and performance times, allowing attendees to meticulously plan their schedules. For those who can’t attend in person, the BBC will provide extensive coverage, including a dedicated Glastonbury Channel on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds, starting from June 10​ (ITVX)​.

Conclusion

Glastonbury Festival 2024 promises to be a memorable event, featuring a stellar lineup of artists and marking a significant milestone with its historic focus on female headliners. As Worthy Farm prepares to welcome thousands of music fans, the excitement and anticipation for this iconic festival continue to grow.

For more details on the lineup and to stay updated with the latest news, visit the official Glastonbury Festival website​ (Glastonbury Fest)​​ (Glasto Fest Feed)​​ (ITVX)​.