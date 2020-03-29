Glen Moray Distillery is delighted to announce the launch of the second limited-edition single malt whisky in the Curiosity Collection: Glen Moray Rhum Agricole Cask Finish Project, which is a UK exclusive release.

After the success of Glen Moray Cider Cask Project last year, Master Distiller Graham Coull is continuing to push the single malt boundaries and has collaborated with the brand St James, AOC Rhum in Martinique.

Over the years Graham and Marc Sassier, Master Distiller at St James and President of AOC Martinique, have built an excellent relationship and Graham welcomed the chance to work with him when the opportunity to experiment with St James cask arose.

When the selected Rhum casks arrived from the plantations in Martinique Graham said: “I could see they had enjoyed their time in Martinique! They were weather-beaten and rugged on the outside, but the aromas that came from within were breathtaking’.

Graham wanted to capture the character of the Rhum and marry it with the traditional Glen Moray flavours. As they are both strong, individual spirits he decided to finish Glen Moray Rhum Agricole Cask Finish Project for longer; two years in the Rhum casks, and opted for a whisky which was not too mature and complemented the character of the Rhum. The casks had been filled with St James AOC Agricole Rhum for between 10-18 years with gentle notes of macerated fruit, roasting and subtle spice.

“My main aim was to showcase the character of the Rhum and this meant opting for an age of spirit which was not too mature and therefore would complement the Rhum character rather than stifle it”, said Graham.

The resulting whisky is surprisingly intense with a great depth and balance with dominant flavours of treacle toffee, burnt sugar and sweet vanilla.

Marc Sassier believes that the marriage of these two worlds brings together “the delicacy and finesse of Glen Moray and the roasting and warmth of St James Rhum Agricole”.

Graham says: “It really does bring a little bit of Martinique sunshine to what can be a damp, dreich Scotland!”.

Tasting Notes:

Nose: marzipan, apricot jam, pear drops and pineapple

Taste: full-bodied and satisfying. Treacle toffee merges with kirsch cherries and spicy gingerbread.

Finish: smooth and long. The spice intensifies then fades, leaving a rum and raisin finish.

ABV: 46.3% for a 70cl bottle RRP: £54.99

Available exclusively from The Whisky Exchange during the month of August, and all good wine and spirits merchants thereafter.

The Limited Edition release is made up of 3,060 bottles.