Global battery manufacturer invests in Tyne & Wear

RAYOVAC, a brand of the world-leading hearing aid battery manufacturer, Energizer*, has invested in its Tyne in Wear site by acquiring an additional 37,500 square feet warehouse in Follingsby Park, Gateshead.

Located only 2 miles from Energizer’s existing manufacturing site on the Stephenson Estate in Washington, the new warehouse facility has a storage capacity of 3,000 pallet spaces. From there it is anticipated that RAYOVAC will ship approximately 1,500 packages of hearing aid batteries per month to more than 100 countries around the world.

The new Follingsby Park unit will provide RAYOVAC with modern facilities and the additional warehouse space that is needed. Operating as an extension of the current manufacturing HQ, all communication systems are linked up, and a dedicated transport system runs between the two sites.

There are now 10 colleagues based at Follingsby Park, in addition to the 275 colleagues working from the Stephenson Estate facility.

RAYOVAC manufactures and distributes hearing aid batteries and has more than 110 years of experience in battery innovation and industry-leading technology. The Washington plant has been in operation, making zinc air batteries since 1983. The main activities at the manufacturing site include cell production, packing operations, manufacturing planning, maintenance and administrative functions.

An official opening ceremony to celebrate the expansion into the new Follingsby Park warehouse was held just before the turn of the year.

Gary Gray, Plant Manager at Energizer, said: “We’re delighted to celebrate this momentous occasion and investment in our Tyne and Wear facility.

“We’ve been designing and manufacturing world-leading primary zinc air hearing aid batteries for more than a century and are committed to retaining our position as a market leader.

“We’re continuing to evolve our products, technology, facilities and staff in order to provide the best possible support to our customers. More than 100 years of continual, innovative development is kept up to date thanks to constant research and further developments.

“Acquiring our new warehouse in Follingsby Park and investing in our Tyne and Wear base is the next step in this exciting journey.”

As the company expands operations at Washington, there are full-time, permanent positions available with Energizer. These fantastic opportunities have real potential for personal development and progression.

Available roles include Multiskilled Maintenance Technicians, Toolmakers and Production Operatives. For information about the above roles and how to apply, as well as other vacancies and resources, visit the dedicated web hub from our exclusive recruitment partner Zenith Recruitment: https://training.zenithtraining.org.uk/zenith-people-energizer-recruitment-hub

