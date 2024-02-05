Logic-i announces long-term partnership with Tulway Engineering

L-R: Kevin Tully and Mike Priestley pictured at Tulway Engineering’s Middlesbrough facility

Logic-i, the commercial, planning, and project management specialist, has agreed an exclusive partnership with expanding Tulway Engineering.

The Yarm-based consultancy will provide its expertise in contract management, planning and project controls to the Merseyside-headquartered mechanical engineering group across its nationwide projects.

With an order book forecast to exceed £5m during the first quarter of 2024 alone, Tulway Engineering also has a facility in Middlesbrough – with numerous Tees Valley projects in the pipeline.

The collaboration supports its ambitions to grow from a Tier 3 to Tier 2 contractor and ensures the commercial element of the business can offer its blue-chip clients a full suite of services normally only available from much larger organisations.

Tulway Engineering offers an extensive range of services across multiple industrial sectors, including pipework and general fabrication, plant and equipment installation, pressure vessel design and fabrication, thermal insulation, and thermoplastic fabrication and installation.

It also provides a range of specialist modular solutions, including skids and modular units at its workshops in Knowsley and Middlesbrough, together with the full fabrication and assembly of structural steelwork and components.

Tulway Engineering opened its Middlesbrough workshop in 2020, attracted by the investment that is drawing new businesses and investment to the Tees Valley as part of the levelling up agenda.

Kevin Tully, managing director of Tulway Engineering, said: “We are currently experiencing a huge growth phase and we need to provide assurance to our blue-chip client base that we are investing in the people and systems at every opportunity.

“With orders set to surpass £5m in the first quarter of 2024 alone, the business needs to be in a position where we can seamlessly transition into a larger enterprise, without compromising service levels.

“Logic-i is the perfect partner to assist with this transition. The new energy revolution is now becoming a reality and businesses will need to be in position to take advantage of these opportunities. We have a plan for the next 3-4 years, and fully expect to deliver by identifying people and companies who share our vision for growth.”

Mike Priestley, a director of Logic-i, said: “Through this collaboration, Tulway Engineering recognises the many ways we can provide the support required to achieve successful project outcomes.

“By entering into a long-term partnership, we will gain a greater level of understanding of the company that enables a more efficient, focused and cost-effective response.

“While we will continue to work with other clients across the construction sector, this partnership underlines Logic-i’s expertise and its growing reputation for delivering successful project outcomes.”

Logic-i has already helped deliver more than 400 successful projects across the UK and globally, including the groundbreaking MGT Biomass Power Plant at Teesport, the Whitechapel Crossrail Station, London, and a Battery Materials Plant in Poland.