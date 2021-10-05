GMI Construction Group (GMI) is to highlight its commitment to the local supply chain during Sunderland’s first ever business festival.

One of the largest independent construction companies in the North of England and the Midlands, it has already identified a pipeline of commercial and public sector projects in the region.

GMI is committed to using local suppliers and promoting employment skills and educational opportunities and will launch its supply chain engagement campaign at the Stadium of Light as part of the City of Sunderland Business Festival 2021.

During the five-day event, it will engage with both business leaders as well as prospective supply chain partners – with the aim of developing strong relationships with key contractors.

Its commitment to generating local job opportunities was highlighted by the project to construct the new Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) building in South Shields – where 83 percent of GMI subcontractors were based within 40 miles of the site, with 40 per cent based within a ten-mile radius.

GMI already has strong links with Wearside having been appointed lead contractor on the 126,279 sq. ft manufacturing park, the Centre for Excellence in Sustainable Advanced Engineering (CESAM), which is part of the International Manufacturing Park (IAMP) – a joint venture between Sunderland and South Tyneside councils.

It has also completed a new distribution centre for Vantec Europe, following its successfully delivery of the first two phases of the development at Sunderland’s Turbine Business Park.

Elsewhere in the North East it designed, built, and fitted out a custom-built 450,000 sq. ft factory for Thorn Lighting in Spennymoor, and a 2.5m sq. ft distribution and industrial complex at Follingsby Max, Gateshead.

GMI, which has offices in Leeds, Manchester, and Birmingham, is establishing offices in Chester-le-Street and Teesside.

Lee Powell, Divisional Managing Director for GMI Construction, said: “GMI is keen to further expand its operations throughout the North East and in doing so create local employment opportunities.

“We are actively looking to engage with the local construction supply chain to develop long-term relationships with companies that share our objectives and business philosophies.

“Sunderland is now benefitting from a great deal of regeneration work and GMI is proud to contribute to the creation of a new industrial and economic legacy.”

Sunderland Business Festival 2021, which takes place between October 4 and 8 is organised by Sunderland Business Partnership, a collective of more than 50 firms.

As well as connecting local people to job opportunities, it is designed to showcase the business opportunities and those industries that are driving the city’s economic regeneration.