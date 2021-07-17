Rent “Spoot” Scotland’s only all-electric Campervan with PaulCamper

Book an Eco-friendly and sustainable Nomadic holiday

Guilt-free travelling

With nearly all overseas holiday destinations on either the amber or red travel list, there’s never been a better time to rent a Campervan to explore some of the UK’s most beautiful areas, and Orkney is no exception.

PaulCamper, Europe’s largest online platform for motorhome and campervan sharing, has added an electric Campervan to its UK portfolio. This newest signing is based in Orkney and called Spoot – the Orcadian name for a razor clam.

This Nissan Dalbury E was the world’s first all-electric camper van and, on a full charge, can easily cover up to 120 miles. Also, with a rapid charge in just 30 minutes at one of the 30 charging points in Orkney, you can quickly add a further 80 miles, so running low on charge never needs to be a worry.

Spoot is a great option for fun days out and a comfortable night’s sleep – and it’s environmentally friendly too. Holidaying in a Campervan gives you cooking facilities on hand, a warm shelter and this all-electric Camper means no costly fill-ups at the petrol pump.

By combining electric vehicle hire and accommodation you’ll reduce your holiday costs. You can pitch at one of Orkney’s many campsites or travel that bit further to mainland Scotland – the choice is yours. Equipment and bedding is included, while car seats can be provided for little travellers and attached using Isofix brackets.

If gadgets are your thing, then you’ll just love Spoot! This Campervan comes with air conditioning, a 39-litre fridge which hooks up to the 12v electrics, a solar panel and a rearview camera, making parking so much easier. It also has a pop-top, a fold-out table and a comfy sleeping area.

With interest in campervanning at an all-time high, the Highland Council has temporarily relaxed licensing rules to allow landowners to offer continental-style motorhome stopovers called Airigh. Many of these sites are free – an even better reason to head to this beautiful area.

With so many things to explore in Orkney, you’ll be spoilt for choice. Spoot’s owners love to visit the village of Evie which is located at the northern end of mainland Orkney looking out across Eynhallow Sound towards the island of Rousay.

Eynhallow sound and its emerald sapphire coloured water with beautiful golden beaches makes it a top spot to relax or take a dip in the sea. Alternatively, head over to the bronze age settlement, The Broch of Gurness – a village which began between 500 BC and 200 BC.

Orkney is also a great place to see the Northern Lights, so if you’ve always fancied seeing the Aurora Borealis, make sure to visit in Autumn or Winter. Orkney really is an all-year round destination.

Paul Hudd, one of Spoots’ owners said; “We have always tried to run our business in a sustainable way and using electric vehicles seemed the way to go.

“We chose PaulCamper as we were aware of their European presence and were super excited to hear that they had launched in the UK.

“As things get back to normal we will look forward to welcoming European visitors too. The team at PaulCamper have been really friendly and easy to deal with and in spite of its newness the site has been easy to manage and load our vehicles details.

“We’re looking forward to a long relationship.”

