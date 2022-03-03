Last month, during National Apprenticeship Week, apprentices and their employers were recognised for their dedication and commitment in Gateshead College’s annual Apprenticeship Edge Awards.

The college took this year’s awards out on the road, travelling across the region to surprise and present the awards to apprentices and employers in their places of work.

Go North East, the region’s largest bus company, was recognised as one of four employers for the support and commitment they give their apprentices with engineering director, Colin Barnes, picking up the award.

Emilia Fengriffen, the company’s stores manager, also picked up an apprenticeship award for all her hard work and modifications at Go North East which have helped her achieve a distinction in Supply Chain Practitioner level 3.

The college sent along Claire Bellerby, its head of automotive and engineering, to surprise Colin and Emilia with their awards, and Emilia also showed her the ropes and enjoyed a well-deserved break whilst Claire temporarily took over her role for a couple of hours.

David Alexander, principal at Gateshead College, said: “The nominations for this year’s Edge Awards were of an extremely high standard. Emilia and Colin’s recognition reflects their incredible level of dedication and commitment and are a fantastic example of the positive progress made by apprentices supported by a proactive employer. We’re really proud of their achievements and are delighted to play our part in their success.”

Colin Barnes, engineering director at Go North East, added: “We were delighted to be surprised by Gateshead College coming along to present us with our awards.

“Our apprenticeships are something we’re extremely proud of, with around 90% of our engineering workforce starting out as apprentices, including myself, so to be recognised for our efforts tops it off nicely. We have a great partnership in place with Gateshead College and we’re looking forward to continuing our efforts to bring through the talent of the future.”