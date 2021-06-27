Go North East, the region’s largest bus company, is showing its support ahead of Armed Forces Day which takes place on Saturday (26 June).

The bus company is the North East’s third largest private employer and has a number of veterans in its workforce, and also works closely with the regional armed forces on recruitment.

Go North East is also a partner of the Armed Forces Covenant, which aims to recruit ex-service people into roles after retiring from the military and support the community, as well as recognising the value serving personnel, veterans and military families contribute to businesses and our country.

Each year, the company remembers those who have served, sacrificed and changed our world, and displays a tribute with its ‘thank you’ poppy bus running all-year-round.

Stephen King, commercial director at Go North East, said: “It’s important that we show our support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community.

“Each year we attend Catterick Garrison for recruitment days, and across the businesses there are veterans working for us in a range of roles.

“We’d like to thank serving personnel, veterans, reservists and cadets, as well as their families, for the important roles they have played in supporting communities both at home and abroad.”