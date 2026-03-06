GO THAT EXTRA THREE MILE FOR CHILDREN THIS EASTER…

A LEADING Newcastle venue is egging its local community on, to help support poorly children this Easter.

The Playhouse, within Pizza Dough Co, at Gosforth’s Three Mile, is asking customers and the wider public to donate an Easter egg or a gift for a child before 18 March.

They will receive a £5 voucher for The Playhouse – a multi-activity, jungle-themed soft play centre – in return and all donations will then be passed to Children’s Cancer North.

More than 100 children and young people in this region are diagnosed with cancer each year and the charity not only supports individuals and families affected by childhood cancer but also invests in pioneering research.

The Newcastle-based charity will then host an Easter tombola with all eggs and gifts sold to raise much needed funds.

Three Mile is owned by owned by Malhotra Group plc which has embarked on a major fundraising programme to help Children’s Cancer North, its chosen charity for 2026.

And the Group’s head office team and staff across its portfolio of hotels, bars and restaurants have plans for a raft of fund-raising activities throughout the coming year.

“It’s a fantastic charity and one which are proud to support,” said Group Sales and Marketing Manager Alice Middleton.

“Anyone who would like to donate an egg or gift can bring it to the Three Mile before 18 March and in return they will receive admission for a child to enjoy a play session at The Playhouse.”

At the soft play centre, children can clamber over netting and tackle a variety of safe and structured obstacles in a variety of inter-connected zones, always within sight of their parents or guardians.

And, if they need a little quiet time, those aged three and under can settle down in a chill out area, complete with bean bag seating and an assortment of child friendly tv shows and films.

For more information visit https://pizzadoughco.uk/theplayhouse/