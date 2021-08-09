Range of campers available to rent to explore remote locations starting from £100 a night

PaulCamper would also like owners to join them

Whilst technology is a key part of our lives, between social media feeds, work video calls, and streaming box sets it can sometimes become too much so PaulCamper, Europe’s largest online platform for motorhome and campervan sharing, has handpicked a selection of the UK’s best off-the-grid locations. In the locations picked, phone reception is poor at best, and the remote surroundings are ideal for escaping it all so there’s plenty of scope for using a motorhome or campervan this summer and beyond to explore the UK.

Ettrick, Scotland – Sitting on the Scottish border, Ettrick valley is a beautiful and mostly undiscovered part of the Scottish borders. There are peaceful hiking trails for all ages and abilities and a variety of outdoor pursuits such as horse riding, fishing, cycle touring and mountain biking, watersports and paragliding. Explore Ettrick in Rimor Seal based in Glasgow https://paulcamper.co.uk/rent-campervan/glasgow/rimor-seal-50-42171/

Alwinton, Northumberland – Located ten miles to the northwest of Rothbury, at the head of the Coquet valley, this Northumberland village has beautiful riverside walking trails once frequented by shepherds, whisky smugglers, drovers and pedlars. It is a small but vibrant community and at the heart is its pub; the aptly named Rose and Thistle. The pub brings together the national emblems from both sides of the Border. Previously known at Allenton, it is a great starting point for walks on the Border Ridge and there are also some fantastic horse-riding routes in the Coquet Valley around Alwinton, which are perfect for mountain bikers too. Alwinton Car Park is a designated Dark Sky Discovery Site. Its uniquely dark skies mean it’s the perfect place to indulge in some stargazing. Explore Alwinton in Oz based in Newcastle upon Tyne https://paulcamper.co.uk/rent-campervan/newcastle-upon-tyne/oz-41324/

Rosedale Abbey, Yorkshire – Rosedale Abbey is located in the heart of the Yorkshire Moors National Park and offers stunning views of fantastic landscapes. Rosedale is perfect for peace and quiet, beauty, fresh air, great walking, good food, culture and it is also steeped in history. Explore Rosedale Abbey in Belle, based in Wetherby https://paulcamper.co.uk/rent-campervan/wetherby/belle-40768/

Stonybreck, Fair Isle – Fair Isle is the most remote inhabited island in the United Kingdom and lies 24 miles from the Shetland Mainland and 27 miles from North Ronaldsay, the most northerly of the Orkney islands. Stonybreck is the largest settlement on Fair Isle and is known for its bird observatory. This lovely location, which is an important breeding ground for seabirds and a stopping-off point for migrant species, provides some great views. Explore Stonybreck in Spoot, an electric campervan based in Orkney – https://paulcamper.co.uk/rent-campervan/orkney/spoot-38674/

Eskdale Valley, Lake District – Eskdale is the valley, stretching from Gosforh near Seascale on the West Coast of Cumbria, through to the foot of Hardknott Pass. It is close to Scafell – England’s highest mountain and the valley is notable as being one of few major valleys in the Lake District not to have its own lake, although several tarns are perched above the valley sides. There is an ancient mill, art galleries, waterfalls, the River Esk winding its way through the valley, several pubs and fantastic countryside for walks. Explore Eskdale Valley in Reiver, Brampton Northumberland https://paulcamper.co.uk/rent-campervan/brampton/reiver-43878/

Steven Hagenah, UK Country Lead for PaulCamper said; “The Great British staycation is firmly back, and after so long stuck indoors and juggling video calls, social media and TV streaming, there’s no better time to get in a campervan or motorhome, hit the open road, and explore the great outdoors.

“In many of our handpicked locations there’s little or no wi-fi, but even with that you’ll find no better connections when you are switching off from the complexities of modern life.

“We hope many of our campers renting a motorhome or campervan this summer will enjoy time without the distraction of phones, internet, TV or – if they choose – other people. Camping provides the best opportunities to truly unwind, de-stress and enjoy the peace and rejuvenating effects of the great outdoors and all it has to offer with its nature and wildlife.”

“We have a diverse range of motorhomes and campervans available so whether a seasoned camper or new to the experience, I hope they have a great summer of camping ahead.”

PaulCamper has a range of other campervans and motorhomes. To browse the full collection or to book a camper visit https://paulcamper.co.uk/rent-campervan/

PaulCamper is also encouraging campervan and motorhome owners to consider joining them. Listing your vehicle with PaulCamper couldn’t be easier as it can all be done on-line in a few simple steps. The owner decides the price, and there’s a team of experts on hand, should you need them, to assist you along the way and to help perfect the perfect profile. The owner is paid on the first day of the rental and when renting your Campervan out with PaulCamper it is fully insured via Allianz. If you’re looking for extra earning potential, and your motorhome or campervan is sitting in a garage or on a drive, unused, PaulCamper could just be the answer. To rent out their camper, owners should visit

https://paulcamper.co.uk/rent-out-campervan/ and select list your campervan.