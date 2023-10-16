  • Tue. Oct 17th, 2023

Golf Black Edition adds extra style, performance and exclusivity to the Volkswagen range

Oct 16, 2023
  • Newcomer joins Golf core model line-up
  • Additional and exclusive features compared with R-Line
  • On sale today (7 September) and priced from £31,985 (RRP OTR)

Milton Keynes – Volkswagen has added extra style, performance and exclusivity to its range with the new Golf Black Edition, which goes on sale from today (Thursday 7 September).

The Golf Black Edition sits between the R-Line and GTE models and comes packed with exciting and exclusive features. In addition, it has all the style customers have come to expect from any Volkswagen Black Edition.

Additional items compared with the R-Line include 18-inch black Bergamo alloy wheels – which are not available with any other Golf in the UK – plus a Winter Pack, rear-view camera and a Black Style Package. This comprises an illuminated strip between the headlights, recessed and illuminated door handles, black exterior mirror housings and LED Plus headlights. Sports seats in the front, rear tinted glass, R-Line body-coloured bumpers and interior ambient lighting with 30 colour options complete the Golf Black Edition’s head-turning looks.  

The Golf Black Edition comes with a choice of three advanced powertrains, all providing sparkling performance, impressive refinement and high efficiency: 

  • 1.5 TSI 150 PS with six-speed manual
  • 1.5 eTSI 150 PS mild hybrid with seven-speed automatic direct-shift gearbox (DSG)
  • 2.0 TSI 190 PS with seven-speed DSG and 4MOTION all-wheel drive (exclusive to Golf Black Edition)

As expected from any Volkswagen Black Edition model, this new Golf model also offers notable value for money. Its additional features, compared with the R-Line, would normally cost £2,900 – but the new model costs just £1,500 more.

Recommended retail prices start from £31,985 (on the road, including VAT).

The Golf Black Edition is available with a £2,000 deposit contribution and a 6.9-per-cent personal contract plan (PCP) from Volkswagen Financial Services.

