GOLFERS found themselves in the charity swing when they raised almost £10,000 for a hospice.

The PWS team, captained by Lawrence Laing, won the overall trophy with a round of 104 as St Teresa’s Hospice, Darlington, staged its 20th annual golf day.

Twenty teams of four descended on Blackwell Grange Golf Club for a competition that has raised more than £250,000 over the years.

Callum Tarren, local professional fresh from the US Open, attended the presentation awards and donated a signed Titleist tour bag and a signed US Open flag which fetched a total of £700 at auction.

Ladies European Tour golfer Ellie Givens played allcomers on the 13th giving golfers a chance to play against a professional.

Lee Bennett, of Acorn Care, won both the ‘nearest the pin’ and ‘longest drive’ contests.

The presentation evening was attended by hospice chair Carol Charlton who spoke to the audience about the financial challenges facing St Teresa’s Hospice.

She said: “We’re here to help individuals and families in Darlington facing terminal illness and some of the most difficult times in their lives. The cost of living crisis and ongoing inflation is having a serious impact on the hospice’s already stretched financial position.

“Consequently, money raised at events such as the golf day is needed more than ever to allow us to continue to offer quality palliative and end of life care to those in need in our communities.”

St Teresa’s needs to find more than £3m a year to provide free end of life care to people and support for their families in Darlington, South Durham and North Yorkshire.

Its marketing manager John Paul Stabler said: “The day is a major contributor to the hospice’s funds at a time when fundraising has never been more challenging and demand for services so high.

“I’d also like to pay special tribute to Sally and Glenn Pickersgill who continue to support the day 20 years after they helped found the popular event.

“We were blessed with good weather and great company and the money raised will be put to very good use.”