Grab All the Tissues for New Player Reaction Video, Dropped Today

Los Angeles, CA (9.28.2021) – Independent game developer GoodbyeWorld Games and publisher Skybound Games today announced that the deeply emotional experience Before Your Eyes — that won the affection of players through its heart-wrenching narrative when it debuted for PC in April 2021— is launching on Mac today, available on Steam and Epic Game Store now with other platforms coming soon ! Before Your Eyes’ PC release earlier this year received rapturous critical reception from media, 98% positive reviews and an “overwhelmingly positive” rating on Steam, as well as sweeping the top categories at the 2021 Unfold Games awards.

Purchase Before Your Eyes on Steam here as part of a deluxe content bundle including the game, its complete soundtrack in MP3 and lossless formats and an artbook with concept art, character designs and insight from the team for $13.49. The deluxe content is also available separate from the game for $7.99/£5.79/€6,59. The game is also on sale on the Epic Game Store here.

To celebrate today’s release of the Mac version, Skybound Games has released a new reaction video featuring influencers and players reacting to the game: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=hoDoFTVwe68 Spoiler alert, it involves tissues.

In Before Your Eyes, players embark upon a thought-provoking journey with the Ferryman who is tasked with shepherding souls to the afterlife. They move through time by using real-world blinking to interact and progress through the story. Before Your Eyes’ unique blink interaction mechanic offers a novel way for players to control the story and become more immersed, as their progress is determined through their eyes and detected through the player’s webcam.

Media called Before Your Eyes “poignant” (Prima Games), “a truly unique experience,” (Screen Rant), “one of the most original and inspiring games in years” (TheGamer), and “one-of-a-kind” (Game Rant). Before Your Eyes is also a four-time 2021 Unfold Games Award winner, including wins in the Best Game, Best Debut Game, Best Innovation and Best Narrative categories.

Before Your Eyes was published by Skybound Games and with the support of RYOT. For more information about Before Your Eyes, please visit the Steam store, and follow the social channels on Twitter, Facebook, Discord, and YouTube.

About GoodbyeWorld Games

GoodbyeWorld Games is an award-winning independent collective of gamemakers based in Los Angeles. Its first project, Close Your, was the winner of the Indiecade Developer’s Choice Award (2014), and the IGF Best Student Game Award (2015). Its debut full length project, Before Your Eyes, will be released in April of 2021 and published by Skybound Games. Before Your Eyes represents the work of a talented core team currently comprised of Will Hellwarth (founder, studio director), Graham Parkes (lead writer, creative director), Oliver Lewin (game director, composer), Bela Messex (lead designer), Richard Beare (lead engineer), Hana Lee (artist), Brieyh’leai Simmons (3d artist), and Dillon Terry (audio lead, composer).

About Skybound Games

Skybound Games is a division of Skybound Entertainment with the capabilities to produce, develop, and license video games. The team works closely with creators to expand their unique and exceptional IP to new platforms. The Skybound Games slate houses everything from indie projects to high-budget franchise titles, with recent games including Telltale’s The Walking Dead, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, and The Big Con. The studio can be found on YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and at www.skybound.com.