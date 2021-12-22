Quality Streets, Redbull and Lemons are top of shoppers’ lists in the run up to Christmas.

Gopuff, the go-to platform for immediate everyday needs in the UK has released shopper insights into the most popular products purchased since the app launched in November 2021. Providing 24/7 access to a huge range of unique products including food and drink, beauty essentials, pet care and cleaning products in just minutes, Gopuff offer a flat delivery fee of £1.79 in nationwide locations throughout the UK.

Sales data since the launch of Gopuff in the UK reveals that customers tend to use the service for fresh product and pantry essentials, making up for a whopping 96% of the top 30 products purchases since November. Data also shows that Londoners are favouring fresh produce (lemons, oranges, apples and bananas) whereas Northern shoppers are leaning towards more indulgent treats including Pepsi Max, Kinder Chocolate and Sensations Crisps when ordering via the Gopuff app.

Over the last seven days, Quality Streets tubs are the most in-demand product purchased via Gopuff in all areas, alongside energy favourite Redbull showing that Brit’s are looking for that extra boost to get them through to the end of the year.

As the Nation celebrates festivities with a Christmas tipple, Gopuff data from the last seven days shows that vodka has made the top 10 most purchased alcoholic beverages. Insights show that the South favour Smirnoff vodka, whilst Glen’s Vodka is the go-to for Northern shoppers.

Whether its fresh fruit and veg, sweet treats or cleaning essentials, Gopuff has you covered this festive season.

Gopuff is now available to download on iOS and Android.

###

Gopuff is currently servicing the following areas:

• London – (Brent Cross, Wandsworth, Holloway, Battersea, Bethnal Green, Leytonstone, Bermondsey, Hackney, Acton, Waterloo, Balham, Chessington, Tottenham, Greenwich, Watford)

• South (Birmingham, Nottingham, Cambridge, Coventry, Bristol, Cardiff, Swansea)

• North (Newcastle, Manchester, Salford, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds)

