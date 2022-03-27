100 customers from around the world have paid deposits to secure their allocation of the exclusive T.33 Supercar

Following on from the halo T.50 Supercar, the all-new T.33 firmly establishes the GMA brand as the world’s premier Supercar manufacturer

Development of the T.33 – including full federal homologation – is well underway with plans on schedule to build first customer cars in 2024

Built on a newly developed carbon and aluminium super-lightweight architecture, the T.33 is designed, engineered, and developed to be the world’s most accomplished all-round two-seater V12 Supercar

Gordon Murray Automotive has announced that it has sold all of its T.33 coupe supercars, each costing £1.37m before local taxes. Customers from around the globe have secured their allocation of the exclusive 100-unit production run. With a target weight of just 1100kg, the beautifully proportioned, aerodynamically efficient, timeless design of the T.33 supercar will offer the ultimate blend of performance, comfort, on-road driving experience and everyday usability.

Professor Gordon Murray:“The entire GMA team is thrilled that all 100 T.33’s have found a home so quicky after the global launch, just over a week ago, and we look forward to welcoming new owners to the GMA family.

“I am extremely proud of our team who have relentlessly applied our core principles to deliver this amazing motor car.”

Each T.33 owner will receive a bespoke and personalised service throughout their GMA journey.