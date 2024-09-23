Grace Davison Cast as Snow White in Tyne Theatre’s Magical Panto

Grace Davison from South Shields has been cast as Snow White in the Tyne Theatre's 2024 pantomime. Discover more about her journey and the upcoming Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs show, running from December 6th to January 5th.

The Tyne Theatre & Opera House is thrilled to announce that Grace Davison, a talented actress from South Shields, has been cast as Snow White in this year’s highly anticipated pantomime, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. After a long and competitive day of auditions, with many hopefuls eager for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, Grace’s captivating performance and undeniable talent made her shine.

Grace, a South Shields native, won over the casting panel with her ability to bring Snow White to life on stage. Her combination of stage presence, charm, and skill perfectly captured the innocence and strength of the iconic character, making her the clear choice for the role. This will be Grace’s pantomime debut, where she will star alongside Britain’s Got Talent winners Twist & Pulse, who will play the Wicked Queen’s Henchmen, and the much-loved comic duo, Charlie Richmond and Lewis Denny.

On landing the role, Grace shared her excitement:

“This is an absolute dream come true! I’ve always loved pantomime, and being cast as Snow White at the Tyne Theatre feels surreal. It’s such an incredible opportunity, and I can’t wait to get started!”

Guy Pascall, one of the panto’s producers, praised Grace for her standout audition, saying:

“Grace really brought something special to the role of Snow White. After seeing so many talented performers throughout the day, it was clear that Grace had the perfect mix of innocence, strength, and an amazing singing voice. We’re thrilled to have her as part of this magical production.”

The upcoming production of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs promises to be a spectacular family event, running from 6th December 2024 to 5th January 2025. With 55 dazzling performances, audiences can expect a mesmerising show filled with stunning costumes, incredible music, and the signature magic of Enchanted Entertainment.

Tickets for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs are on sale now and selling fast. Don’t miss out on this enchanting Christmas panto – book your seats today by calling the Tyne Theatre & Opera House box office on 0191 243 1171 or visiting www.tynetheatreandoperahouse.uk.