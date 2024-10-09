Graduate placement based scheme gives young talent a chance to shine

The search is on for a group of graduates ready to take the next step forward in their careers.

Northumbrian Water is offering eight opportunities for graduates to take part in a two-year placement based scheme with its team, using its expanding investment programme as a platform to offer opportunities for young people.

The water company is preparing to almost triple investment across its treatment works and networks in the 2025 to 2030 period. The Building Futures Graduate Scheme is an early careers element of the company’s wider recruitment programme to support this growth.

With a dozen graduates having joined the business already last month, applications are now open for the next intake, which will provide placements starting in September 2025 and salaries up to £27,000.

The graduates will get the opportunity to work with a range of teams in the company’s Assets Directorate, embarking on a structured career path.

Tim Rutter, Head of Asset Management Transformation at Northumbrian Water, said: “This is an exciting time for us, not least because our investment plans and growing workforce give us a platform to support the development of young talent, through programmes such as the Building Futures Graduate Scheme.

“With the first intake of graduates already making a positive impression among our teams, we’re really looking forward to meeting those who are keen to join us next year.”

Applications for the graduate scheme are open now until 17th November 2024 via the Careers section of the company’s website.