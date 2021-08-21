Beyond Housing has welcomed residents of Church Lane North in Greater Eston to the official opening of a community hub, which will sit at the heart of Beyond Housing’s £16 million scheme to regenerate the 318-home Grangetown estate.

The project, delivered in partnership with Engie Regeneration Ltd, will provide home improvements for existing Beyond Housing customers, along with new affordable homes for rent, shared ownership and rent to buy. Bungalows will be included in the scheme to meet demand for more accessible homes locally.

The new hub will act as a base for Beyond Housing colleagues and partner organisations throughout the duration of the works, whilst also providing a multi-functional space for customers to participate in activities and events, with the aim of promoting a stronger community and a sense of pride in the neighbourhood.

Despite heavy rain showers, local children enjoyed a range of games and activities to celebrate the opening, including a traditional Punch and Judy show from a popular children’s entertainer. .

Around 60 local people of all ages were treated to hot and cold drinks, sandwiches and cakes, while discussing aspects of the upcoming regeneration with representatives from Beyond Housing and Engie.

The opening ribbon and celebration cake were cut by local residents’ group members and Beyond Housing Chair, James Hayward.

Barbara Notman, Communities Manager at Beyond Housing, said: “It was wonderful to see so many of our customers enjoying the afternoon, despite the rain showers, the children had a great time, and it was great to see so many people engaging with our colleagues and looking forward to the benefits the regeneration will bring.”

Local resident Claire Redmayne said: “I think the regeneration will really update the estate and make it a better place to live. It will be nice for everyone to live in a community that’s more hospitable. It should be a better place for my children to grow up in.”