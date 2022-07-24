RUNNERS have the chance grab a place in the Great North Run at a steep discount by running for a pioneering North-East charity.

Butterwick Hospice Care, based in Stockton and Bishop Auckland, has reduced its final seven spots in the iconic annual half-marathon from £59 down to just £25 per place.

Ashleigh Wood, Fundraiser at Butterwick, said: “Taking part in the Great North Run is a dream for many people, but with the cost-of-living crisis deepening, we wanted to use our last few places to make it easier for people to achieve that goal.

“Hopefully by offering such a dramatic discount, we’ll help more people complete this iconic challenge, who in turn will be able to support our hospice’s vital work: offering care and support for people living with life limiting conditions and their families across the region.”

The discount will be available until Friday, July 28.

For more information, email fundraising@butterwick.org.uk, or call 01642 628930.