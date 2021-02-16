For most people, talking to women can be a challenge because they feel nervous and wonder if they might say the wrong thing. If you know how to get the right mindset, then it will be much easier to talk to women you are attracted to. Changing your thoughts about talking to women is a crucial step towards being able to have a conversation with a lady.

Most guys see attractive ladies but cannot find the courage to approach them. They may immediately start thinking of reasons why they should not approach the woman. It could be thoughts related to her denying you a chance to talk or even assuming that the woman has a boyfriend. Some may assume that she is busy or that she is out of their league. It becomes problematic to talk to a woman once you start thinking this way.

One other thing that kills a man’s chances with a woman is trying too hard to be liked. If you are trying too hard to get the woman to like you, it automatically means that you will not be yourself. It is a tactic that turns women off.

These are the major reasons why most men find themselves not being able to approach a woman. They turn off the chance to try and talk to girls by convincing themselves of various reasons and end up missing the chance to practice and build the art through experience. However, taking the chance will prove to you that it is easy to talk to women.

Step one that everyone needs to learn is to stop letting negativity around approaching attractive girls stop you from approaching ladies. When you notice you’re having negative thoughts, turn them around to something more useful.

For instance, if you are thinking that she is definitely out of your league, why not try approaching her and see what else you like about her? It could be that she has a great sense of humor. If you think she seems busy or that she is already spoken for, why not talk to her and find out? It could be that she has been meeting some lame guys, and you will get to wow her with your best qualities.

It is important to refrain from approaching a woman with thoughts like “I hope she likes me enough”. Once she notices that you aim to make her like you, you are giving your power away and it makes you look needy. Women do not find this attractive. It is much better to think of whether you will make a good match because that way, you will be setting the tone that you also have something to offer. It also shows that you do not settle for just anybody.

At times, these thought patterns will help you learn to be more confident. However, there are some people whose beliefs are deep-rooted and take a while to overcome.

It is advisable to make new habits a part of you because that is how you will be able to overcome any beliefs you have about yourself. Try talking to more women, to begin with, as that will make you see the habits you need to implement and those you need to stop. It could seem hard when you first start doing it but with time, you will become more confident and find that it is easy for you to talk to women that you find attractive.