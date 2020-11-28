The first phase of a £6.5million development in a desirable area of Gateshead has been given the go ahead.

The-17 home development at Streetgate, near Sunniside, was approved at Gateshead Council’s Planning and Development Committee on October 28, 2020.

The four-bedroom semi-detached homes will be built on a 8003 m² site at the edge of farmland with stunning countryside views across the Tyne Valley.

Designed by BDN Ltd, Kapex Construction will start building the homes in early 2021, with completion expected in summer 2022.

Kapex Construction, part of Newcastle-based Morton Group, plans to build three more phases on the site, providing up to 50 attractive new homes in the popular suburb of Gateshead.

Streetgate and nearby Sunniside boast great restaurants and shops near to a number of ‘outstanding’ schools, along with good access to the Team Valley, Metrocentre, Gateshead and Newcastle city centre.

Nearby Lottie’s Wood – owned by the Woodland Trust and named by local people after former dairymaid Lottie Brabban – forms part of the Great North Forest, with native trees and shrubs, Scots Pine, pastureland and hay meadow.

Chris Nunn, Business Development Director at Kapex Construction, said: “We’re delighted to achieve planning permission for this lovely development on the A692 behind The Cottage in Streetgate.

“These beautifully designed modern homes with large windows are set in a stunning landscape in a very desirable village close to Sunniside and Whickham.

“It’s a great development in a fantastic location and we can’t wait to start work on building these homes as phase one of our overall four-phase development.”