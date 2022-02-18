Dalton Park is gearing up for its first major event of 2022 with a brand-new concept – EcoFest!

The two-day free festival is part of the ‘One Small Change’ campaign in partnership with Climate Action North and will showcase small changes everyone can make to reduce their environmental impact.

Taking place on Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th February next to the M&S Outlet, there will be a whole host of activities to keep everyone entertained.

An EcoMarket will feature more than 25 regional traders selling sustainable products and there will be live entertainment and willow crafting workshops.

In addition, there will be a series of guided walks through the Parkland as well as family activities and children’s rides.

On Sunday 27th there will also be a series of EcoFashion catwalk displays featuring high quality, sustainable fashion available from brands at Dalton Park.

Jerry Hatch, Centre Manager at Dalton Park, is thrilled to be announcing the arrival of EcoFest.

He said: “As we move away from the pandemic and look forward to a more stable year for the retail industry, we are delighted to announce our first big event that is centered around sustainability, which is very close to our hearts.

“Climate Action North’s One Small Change campaign is brilliant, we are delighted to be supporting it and encouraging visitors to consider what their one small change will be.

“We can’t wait to welcome all the local businesses showcasing their sustainable products and it will be fantastic to see families spending quality time together again.

“It’s a positive start to an exciting year here at Dalton Park, with lots more fun to come!”

Climate Action North’s Managing Director, Sharon Lashley, added: “It’s wonderful to work with Dalton Park and we’re proud to see our partnership formalised and welcome them onboard as an official sponsor. The EcoFest is the first of many events and activities we will work together on and we’re looking forward to encouraging Dalton Park’s guests to make one small change, which will deliver a significant impact for the North East.”

For more information and tickets for workshops, visit: EcoFest at Dalton Park.