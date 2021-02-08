Growing arts education company, Changing Relations, is looking to recruit two Non-Executive Directors to join its Board and support continued development through and beyond the Covid pandemic.

The organisation is looking to develop longer term financial sustainability, build a mixed income stream, comprised of training / resource sales alongside large scale, multi-year grants, as well as local funding that enables them to deliver valuable projects to achieve community benefit in and around its base in Bishop Auckland, County Durham.

Changing Relations CIC uses the arts to transform the way people think about gender stereotypes and relationship behaviours. It works with schools, businesses and communities to break down gender barriers, foster healthy relationships and transform lives.

It delivers on its vision by creating artworks, which become the stimulus for training, educational programmes, resources and awareness-raising campaigns. It uses creative methods as a tool to engage hard-to-reach audiences, give voice to the unheard members of society, and as a safe, accessible way to approach difficult and often overlooked issues.

The organisation is looking for people with:

A proven track record as a Non-Executive Director or Trustee of a VCSE organisation, who would be willing to take on the role of Chair of the Board.

Strong financial expertise, who would be willing to take on the role of Treasurer.

The following skills and background would also greatly strengthen the Board:

Knowledge of fundraising, social enterprise and social impact measurement.

Finance, accounting and or financial modelling.

Charity or Social Enterprise Business Development.

Legal professionals.

Funding and Bid writing.

The role is voluntary with an expectation that successful applicants would attend six Board meetings a year (taking place on weekdays), engage with Changing Relations’ events and contribute time in between to support the Directors in an advisory capacity.

For more information contact lisa@changingrelations.co.uk