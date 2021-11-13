Leading land and property group George F. White have made several key senior appointments following strong growth across the region.

The firm has appointed Matthew Bell as Partner leading tax related advice in their Commercial team.

Matthew brings with him a wealth of experience having worked in both regional and national firms and specialises in Capital Allowances and Fixed Asset analysis.

His appointment is part of the firm’s strategic growth plan which is further supported by the promotion of Craig Ross to Equity Partner and Caroline Horn to Partner.

Both Craig and Caroline have been instrumental in the growth of the firm in recent years with Craig driving the expansion of the firms Planning department alongside fellow Partner Richard Garland. Caroline, who works in the rural surveying team, plays a key role in developing George F. White’s land and property client portfolio across Yorkshire.

Revenues continue to grow year on year with the consultancy expanding its client base across the North of England. Due to this growth, the firm is now recruiting for multiple roles including positions in its planning and commercial teams.

Robyn Peat, Managing Partner at George F. White, said: “Matthew’s appointment is an exciting addition to the team offering a new service stream and providing further value to our clients.

Further to this our current recruitment drive comes hot on the heels of strong profits and steady growth in clients wanting a wide range of our services from valuations and sales to planning, architectural, development and Farm business consultancy advice.

“Our success is testament to the commitment and skill set of our people who have worked tirelessly and determinedly despite the long-lasting challenges presented by Covid-19.

“Not only have they strengthened the business and the core services we offer but they have gone above and beyond for clients who have found themselves requiring new streams of advice and support during challenging times.”

Talking about his appointment as Equity Partner, Craig added: “As the business continues to grow from strength to strength it’s an exciting time to join the Partnership and be part of George F. White’s future.”

Robyn Peat added: “We’re focused on achievement from within and the promotions of Craig and Caroline alongside further promotions throughout the firm over the last few months highlights the rapid progress our employees make within a highly supportive and inclusive workplace.

“We’re looking for a diverse range of people to join us with the kind of creativity, ambition and experience that will complement the existing team and their wide range of skills.”

For more information about the available roles at George F. White please visit: www.georgefwhite.co.uk You can also email the HR department directly at careers@georgefwhite.co.uk