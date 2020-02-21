A North East estate agency has announced ambitious plans to open new purpose-built premises in Darlington to spearhead growth and expanding customer services.

County Durham-based Vickers & Barrass will occupy modern office space at the Darlington Farmers Auction Mart’s new multi-million pound site at Humbleton Park.

The move will see the firm continue to offer estate agency services from the new Darlington premises as well as its existing Tow Low office. The current team of sales negotiators, chartered surveyors and support staff will operate from both sites, where they will be able to broaden the scope of services provided to residential, rural and commercial clients.

The Tow Law office is also being extended, doubling office capacity as part of plans for additional strategic investment in resources to meet growth.

Strong demand for property across the region has seen Vickers & Barrass recently mark an outstanding period of residential sales and lettings activity.

The company, which currently employs 12 full and part time staff, has seen its residential and commercial activity increase by 12% in the last 12 months.

Now, Adam Barrass, chartered surveyor, and practice manager, is eyeing expansion to boost capacity on the back of a strong pipeline of work over the coming months despite continued uncertainties in the face of a post-Brexit economic landscape.

He said: “We are busier than ever, investing to secure growth and increasingly developing our footprint in the regional property market with a business that’s on the rise, but at the same time not forgetting our rural roots and the farming cliental who make the business the success that it is today.

“Our new Darlington office will give us the space we need for growth, enabling our team, which offers a range of services to suit all requirements, to better serve our markets across the North of England. It will lay the foundations as we continue to go from strength to strength.”