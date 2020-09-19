BELLEVUE, Wash. – Aug. 26, 2020 – Marking eight years of magic and epic adventure, Guild Wars 2, one of the most critically-acclaimed MMORPGs of all time with a 90 Metacritic score, celebrates its eighth anniversary with a cornucopia of content, gifts, and a release on a new distribution platform for the first time ever. Beginning this November, Guild Wars 2, its two expansions Heart of Thorns and Path of Fire, and the entirety of the game’s Living World content – including The Icebrood Saga – will be available on Valve’s Steam platform, bringing the saga of the world of Tyria to the world’s most popular PC games service.

Steam users can visit the official Guild Wars 2 product page HERE to keep up to date on the latest news and add it to their wishlist.

Developer ArenaNet also is revealing a first look at the game’s upcoming third expansion currently in development. Titled End of Dragons, the expansion will be released in 2021 and take players on a journey to Cantha, the mysterious island nation in the south that has been neither seen nor heard from for over 200 years.

View the teaser trailer for End of Dragons HERE, with further assets, including screenshots and the official logo, HERE.

“Guild Wars 2 has endured for the better part of a decade because of its innovative gameplay, rich storytelling, and passionate fanbase,” said Chauncey Gammage, Chief Operating Officer, NCSOFT West. “As the game’s incredible fantasy world prepares to grow once again with the End of Dragons expansion, we are excited to bring this universally acclaimed gaming experience to Steam users around the globe.”

Beginning today, current Guild Wars 2 players who own Path of Fire will be able to unlock a new ability for their Skimmer mount. Upon logging in, an in-game mail will kick off a special Collection that will unveil the hidden potential of the aquatic creature, allowing it to dive and explore the game’s underwater environments, the first time one of the game’s genre-defining mounts will bring the joy of movement to the depths of Tyria.

To watch the Skimmer in action, check out the trailer.

In celebration of the game’s birthday, the Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire Standard and Deluxe editions will be 50% off starting today until Sept 4.