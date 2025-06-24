HANDLES TDNB HITS #2 ON ITUNES HIP-HOP CHART WITH THE STYLE OF LIFE AHEAD OF EP LAUNCH

Artist: Handles TDNB

Lead Single: The Style Of Life

EP: Pressure on the Curb

Release: 18 Of July 2025

West London rapper and fashion creative Handles TDNB is making serious waves ahead of his new EP Pressure on the Curb, as the lead single “The Style Of Life” climbs to #2 on the iTunes UK Hip-Hop/Rap Pre-Order Chart and reaches #6 on the iTunes UK Hip-Hop/Rap Songs Chart, outperforming big names like Central Cee, Will Smith, and DJ Jazzy Jeff. These independent chart achievements — powered purely by grassroots fans and street-level hustle — build powerful momentum for the EP, which drops on 18 July 2025.

A gritty, cinematic project that captures the tension and triumph of life on London’s inner-city frontlines, Pressure on the Curb is the latest chapter in Handles’ self-made journey. From selling 100,000+ CDs hand-to-hand to performing at Wembley SSE Arena and SOBs NYC, Handles TDNB has carved out a unique lane where fashion, survival, and storytelling collide.

“Style is survival. This project shows the pressure — and the shine — of the curb.”

— Handles TDNB

🔥 CAREER HIGHLIGHTS:

Performed at Wembley SSE (X Factor) , Jazz Café Camden , SOBs NYC



Live interview on Shade45 XM Radio with Lord Sear, co-signed by Sway in the Morning

Opened for Ace Hood at O2 Indigo, Skepta and A$AP Rocky on the Red Bull Tour

Winner of NYC’s Fred the Godson Rap Battle

Sold out headline show in Düsseldorf with streetwear brand about.midnight

Featured in BBC Radio 1 , MTV UK , Complex , Wordplay Magazine

3M+ Spotify streams, 4 iTunes UK Hip-Hop bestsellers, and 70K+ YouTube views on “Close”

2025 collaboration with Indian megastar Yo Yo Honey Singh (3M Spotify / 3M YouTube)

ABOUT PRESSURE ON THE CURB:

Blending London street poetry, Caribbean rhythm, and fashion-forward aesthetics, Pressure on the Curb is an unfiltered look at the beauty and brutality of life in motion. The project was inspired by Handles’ own journey — from pirate radio and college media studies to battling 30 MCs in NYC and topping the iTunes charts.

Lead single “The Style Of Life” sets the tone: a bold anthem shaped by grit, clarity, and cultural pride.

Connect with Handles TDNB

Instagram: Handles Tdnb Instagram

YouTube: Handles Tdnb Youtube

Spotify: Handles Tdnb Spotify

Website: Handles Tdnb Website