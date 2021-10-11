Global leader in interactive entertainment, Zynga is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its hit “Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells” game with a week of festivities marked by in-game gifts, events, sweepstakes, and new content commemorating the occasion. Three players will be chosen at random to win an anniversary prize package, packed with in-game currency, items, power-up bundles, and more.

Authentic wizarding world puzzles and gameplay

Zynga said in a press release that since its launch in September 2020, “Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells” has delighted fans with its authentic wizarding world puzzles and gameplay. With more than 2,000 puzzle levels in the main player journey, the game continues to invite players to revel in the fun and excitement of Hogwarts with new content and events.

“Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells” is playable on iOS and Android devices worldwide—as well as on Amazon Kindle and Facebook—and gamers can also find the best deals from gaming portals online.

Throughout the anniversary week, visitors to the “Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells” Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram channels will be invited to post their favourite memory from the game tagged “#PuzzlesAndSpellsAnniversary”.

Starting September 23rd, players can join in a Hogwarts tradition with the in-game “House Pride Event”, completing puzzles to earn points for their house with results tracked in a global leaderboard. Players who log in to the game will be treated to a daily in-game anniversary gift to further celebrate the occasion.

“Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells” features an adventure “brimming with the spells, humour, colour and characters of the Harry Potter series,” says the press release. The game features the soundtrack and voiceover recordings from the original Harry Potter films and fans follow an authentic, mobile retelling of Harry’s journey through the wizarding world.

“Wizarding World” games inspired by J.K. Rowling’s original stories

Inspired by Dudley Dursley’s most memorable birthday, beginning this week, a new “London Zoo” themed event in the game will invite players to collect “presents” on their gameboard to earn reward chests. Bringing a twist to this birthday-inspired event, players can make matches next to mysterious boxes on their gameboard to release the python inside.

Zynga is a global leader in interactive entertainment with a mission to connect the world through games. The game was developed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment’s Portkey Games, a label dedicated to creating new “Wizarding World” mobile and video game experiences inspired by J.K. Rowling’s original stories.