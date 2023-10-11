Hartlepool College rename lab as part of IMH partnership

Hartlepool College of Further Education has named a laboratory after a hydraulic engineering firm, Industrial and Marine Hydraulics Solutions (IMH), as part of a new partnership.

IMH, based in Middlesbrough, has appointed four apprentices in 2023 from the college to boost its workforce and deliver specialist hydraulic training.

Hartlepool College is helping the hydraulic specialist company to train employees. As part of that agreement, IMH has donated equipment that has led to a new suite being named the IMH Hydraulic/Pneumatic Lab.

Hydraulic equipment that has been donated to the lab includes a hydraulic power unit, which the students can use as part of their training. Students are also able to access and gain hands on experience of a multitude of different hydraulic components being used in industry today.

Ian Bannister, IMH’s engineering manager, is a former Hartlepool College student.

He said: “IMH has a strong connection to Hartlepool College, so we’re delighted to give back to the partnership to support developing engineering talent and we are proud to have the hydraulic/pneumatic lab in our name.

“With access to the equipment in the lab students are able to see how a system works and identify and resolve maintenance issues.”

James Griffiths, managing director at IMH, added: “We partnered with Hartlepool College of Further Education for our most recent apprentices because of its state-of-the-art facilities and its high calibre of students.

“The College’s ethos around training through practical and theory is also in line with our core values.

“We look forward to developing the partnership through the lab, apprentices and together, training a well-equipped future workforce that has a wealth of experience and quality technical knowledge.”

Hartlepool College has a long and established reputation for developing the next generation and transforming lives through its outstanding apprenticeship programme, as rated by Ofsted.

Chris King, head of engineering apprentices at Hartlepool College, said: “We welcome the partnership with IMH and are delighted to work with an organisation that not only values apprenticeships but includes them in future plans.

“It’s always advantageous when employers come in to speak with students, which IMH does, as it generates engagement and buy-in to the programme.

“It’s also great to see Ian involved with the College again, he was a student here and has not lost any of his enthusiasm for engineering and training.

“We look forward to working together to develop the careers of more engineers in the coming years.”