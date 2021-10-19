HAMPERS full of essentials and sweet treats have been collected by a Middlesbrough care home for Harvest Festival.

Staff and family members of residents living at The Gables Care Home, on Highfield Road, have been bringing in tins, pasta, biscuits, and more for the collection.

Three hampers packed with food have now been donated to St Joseph’s Church, on Marton Road, to be distributed to families in need.

Alison Small, daughter of The Gables Care Home resident Margaret Thomas, donated an additional bag of food and £20 to the church.

When delivering the hampers, residents Ann Barker, 80, and Patricia Heslehurst, 81, wore t-shirts bearing the words “Let’s make today count”, donated by staff member Sue Hanlon.

Ann said: “As long as you have tea bags and chocolate you’ll be alright.”

Rev Dominique Minskip said: “I am overwhelmed with the donations. Thank you to all the staff, residents and their family members for their generosity.”

Alison Cochrane, activities coordinator at The Gables Care Home, said: “The collection was a great reminiscence activity for many of our residents who can recall Harvest Festivals from their younger days, when they used to take a box of tea or packet of biscuits to school to donate to the local church.

“How wonderful it was of the staff and family members to donate the items for this year’s collection at The Gables.

“It is great to see their strong community spirit, especially after all the hardships and hard work through the pandemic, which is greatly appreciated.