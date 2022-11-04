The Broadway has announced three new retailers have signed leases for units at the Bradford shopping centre. Jack & Jones, Muffin Break and Ramsdens will be creating a total of 33 new jobs and have begun fitting out units in the centre.

Taking the total of new leases at the centre in 2022 to seven, The Broadway aims to continue to drive forward negotiations with further new retailers to increase on that figure before the end of the year.

Ian Ward, general manager at The Broadway commented: “As the festive period approaches I’m delighted to announce a host of new retailers that have signed leases and will be open ready for seasonal shopping.

“Notably, The Broadway is continuing to attract new retailers to the city as we welcome Muffin Break and Jack & Jones. Ensuring that The Broadway brings new and exciting retailers to Bradford is a huge priority. As the city gears up for the City of Culture 2025 and with transformational plans underway all over the city now is the time for Bradford to step up and really showcase what a dynamic city it is.”

Muffin Break will create 15 new jobs as it opens in a 1,758 sqft unit in the Charles Street Mall, offering customers premium coffee made from 100% Arabica beans along with a selection of sweet and savoury options, all made on site daily by in-store bakers using high quality, fresh ingredients

Taking a 2,225 sqft unit in the Petergate Mall, Jack & Jones will be bringing its unique brand of urban sportswear, denim, casual and smart attire plus footwear and accessories to The Broadway. Creating 10 new jobs, this lease marks the second Jack & Jones shop in Yorkshire.

Ramsdens is taking a 438 sqft unit in a move that will see it create eight new jobs locally. Ramsdens has over 150 branches throughout the UK, retailing new and pre-owned jewellery for men and women, with an extensive range of prestige pre owned watches from brands including Rolex, Breitling, Omega and Tag Heuer. In addition, Ramsdens also offer a variety of financial services on travel money, international money transfers, pawnbroking, gold buying and cheque cashing.

Trevor Parkes, regional manager at Ramsdens, said: “We’re excited to be opening in The Broadway and welcoming locals to our new store. We offer a wide variety of services and look forward to helping customers, no matter what their requirements are!”

The Broadway has more than 80 retail stores and more than 20 eateries, plus a six-screen boutique cinema.

For more information, visit www.broadwaybradford.com.