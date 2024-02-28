Hay & Kilner Strengthens Private Client Team With Keir Appointment

Keir McGovern of Hay & Kilner

North East law firm Hay & Kilner has strengthened its award-winning private client team with the appointment of solicitor Keir McGovern.

Originally from Tynemouth, Keir holds a law degree from Durham University and completed her professional qualifications at Northumbria University before beginning her legal career with a North East practice.

She brings more than six years’ legal industry experience to her new role with the Newcastle-headquartered firm and advises on a range of private client matters, including wills, powers of attorney, estate administration, trusts and inheritance tax planning.

Hay & Kilner’s private client team was picked out as a ‘Tier One’ firm in most recent edition of legal industry ‘bible’ The Legal 500 and was named as Private Client Team Of The Year at the 2022 Northern Law Awards.

Keir McGovern says: “Hay & Kilner has long been recognised for the excellence of its private client team, which is one of the biggest and most successful in the region, and becoming part of it gives me a great chance to work with and learn from a team of highly experienced colleagues.

“The work that we do helps people during what can often be very challenging situations and I’ve always enjoyed being able to support clients as they get through these difficult times.

“Everyone’s been really friendly and helpful, and the quality of the work that I’m undertaking here is exactly what I’d been hoping for.”

Hay & Kilner is one of North East England’s leading independent law firms and provides comprehensive legal advice across every aspect of the law to businesses and individuals from both within and outside the region.

Alison Hall, partner and head of the private client team at Hay & Kilner, adds: ” Keir has a clear passion and aptitude for the work that we do and she’s already proving herself to be a valuable addition to the team.”