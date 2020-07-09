With the number of pandemic-related redundancies continuing to rise, North East law firm Hay & Kilner is running a free online event designed to help regional businesses manage any redundancy processes they undertake as smoothly as possible.

The firm’s specialist employment team is hosting a lunchtime seminar via Zoom on Thursday 16 July to help employers ensure they meet their legal responsibilities around consulting with their staff on job losses.

The event will cover the key points around making redundancies, managing changes in terms and conditions of employment, and how the workplace landscape may differ in the aftermath of the Covid-19 outbreak.

It is being held in association with management development consultants Weightman Associates, with CEO John Grant speaking on how owner/managers can how to facilitate a redundancy consultation meeting that encourages employees to engage in the process.

Participants will also be able to submit questions in advance relating to their own individual situations for the expert Hay & Kilner team to assess and answer.

Sarah Furness, partner in the specialist employment team at Hay & Kilner Law Firm, says: “We already seen a great deal of redundancies being announced by a wide range of employers over the last few weeks and in all likelihood, there will sadly be many more to come as the longer-term effects of the pandemic begin to play out.

“We’re already working with a number of employers who are having to realign and revise their operations in light of the pandemic and there are a number of common issues arising across different sectors that we know we’ll be seeing more of.”

Sarah Hall, partner in the employment team, adds: “Unfortunately, every type and size of North East employer will continue to face significant challenges over the coming weeks and months, and our aim is to help them successfully address these challenges and avoid claims.”

“As well as the legal side of the redundancy process, there’s also the human side for employers to manage, and we’ll be taking a look at how these challenging situations can best be managed for all concerned.”

Places at the Managing Redundancy and Changing Terms seminar, which will run via Zoom from 12.30pm to 1.30pm on Thursday 16 July, are free, but must be reserved in advance.

For further information, please contact Helen Ward on 0191 232 8345 or via helen.ward@hay-kilner.co.uk

Established in 1946, Hay & Kilner is one of North East England’s leading independent law firms and provides a full range of legal services to businesses and individuals from both within and outside the region.