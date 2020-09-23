Health Call is thrilled to announce their success in two categories of the Health Tech Newspaper (HTN) Awards 2020, for Best Use of Data and Partnership of the Year.

The HTN Awards aim to celebrate the use of technology, specialist teams and collaborations that are making a difference via innovative health and care solutions.

This announcement follows the news in July that Health Call’s ‘Digital Care Home’ solution was also shortlisted for Best Health Tech Solution for Patient Safety award at this year’s HSJ Patient Safety Awards.

As a finalist in the Partnership of the Year category, Health Call and the successful partnership with seven NHS Foundation Trusts in the North East and North Cumbria, is recognised as a key driver of cost-effective, digital solutions to transform health and care as well as improving connectivity.

Ian Dove, director at Health Call, said: “We are very proud to share this news of our success as national finalists in the HTN Awards – this is testament to the hard work and expertise of our team and our partners.

“It is great to gain this recognition on a national scale for our contribution to healthcare and our passionate dedication to push the boundaries. Through our NHS partnerships, we ensure that our products are both professionally-led and technically informed, whilst remaining focused on the needs of individuals.”

Health Call’s digital health solutions address major health challenges. Their shortlisting to a national finalist in the Best Use of Data Award highlights their innovative Digital Care Home app. The app is bringing together researchers from across the North of England to play a central role in a multi-million-pound health data initiative.

Ian added: “We are committed as a business to making improvements to each patient’s safety and experience as well as generating efficiencies for clinicians and healthcare providers. Through the smart use of technology and digital solutions, we are equipping HCPs and patients alike with the digital tools they need to make improvements as well as accessing accurate, timely data and information.”

The HTN Awards are led by HTN, an innovative platform for the health tech community offering visitors and readers a unique perspective on health technology across their digital and print features.

Award winners of each category, and those highly commended, will be revealed on 22nd October 2020.